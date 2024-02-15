Is Diablo 4 Coming to Game Pass? Answered

To Game Pass or not to Game Pass? That is the question.

If you’re looking for a super satisfying ARPG that’s all about that sweet, sweet loot then Diablo 4 is likely already on your radar. Procedurally-generated dungeons, and that loot-focused character building accompanies an open world and PvP functionality to create an all-new Diablo experience like nothing we’ve seen before.

If you’ve got an Xbox or PC, there’s a good chance you’re wondering if Diablo 4 is coming to Game Pass, so you can check it out for free.

Will Diablo IV Come to Xbox & PC Game Pass?

Diablo 4 will be arriving on Game Pass on March 28th. The launch was announced by Phil Spencer, Sarah Bond, and Matt Booty as part of an Xbox business update podcast.

Bond would go on to say that “it’s all part of our commitment to make Xbox, the Xbox experience, and the games that we build as widely available as possible.”

Diablo 4 will be the first Activision Blizzard game to arrive on Game Pass since Microsoft’s landmark acquisition of the company (a process that was met with more than a few roadblocks along the way).

This opens the floodgates for any number of Activision Blizzard games to follow suit, particularly considering the deluge of Bethesda titles that landed on Game Pass upon its acquisition in 2021. No specific roadmap has been outlined at this time, however.

It’s a thrilling time for hellbound fans, with its first expansion, Vessel of Hatred, slated to drop in late 2024. Now, millions of gamers will get the chance to see firsthand what the hype is all about — the Butcher is no doubt very pleased to meet them!

Diablo 4 is now available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4 and PS5.