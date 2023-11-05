Diablo 4’s Season of Blood has proved to be a significant improvement to those skeptical after playing the game at launch. But Blizzard isn’t done yet with Diablo 4; Patch 1.2.2 features 5 unique rings with season 1’s Malignant powers.

One Malignant Ring for Each Class

Image Source: Blizzard

Patch 1.2.2 drops on November 7th and introduces five new Unique rings, one for each class. Each ring’s Unique effect is inspired by effects from Season of the Malignant. On the patch notes, the developers left a note saying these rings were a way to borrow some of the more popular first season content that players enjoyed and reintroduce it in the next season and Eternal realm.

Unique Malignant Ring Effect Ring of Red Furor (Barbarian) After spending 100 Fury within 3 seconds, your next cast of Hammer of the Ancients, Upheaval, or Death Blow is a guaranteed Critical Strike and deals 10—30% (multiplicative damage) [x] bonus Critical Strike Damage. Tal Rasha’s Iridescent Loop (Sorcerer) For each type of Elemental damage you deal, gain 10—15%[x] increased damage for 4 seconds. Dealing Elemental damage refreshes all bonuses. Airidah’s Inexorable Will (Druid) When casting an Ultimate Skill and again 5 seconds after, Pull in Distant enemies and deal 0.5-1.0 Physical damage to them. This damage is increased by 1%[x] per 1 point of Willpower you have. Writhing Band of Trickery (Rogue) Casting a Subterfuge Skill leaves behind a Decoy Trap that continuously Taunts and lures enemies. The Decoy Trap explodes after 3 seconds dealing 2.0-3.0 Shadow damage. Can occur every 12 seconds. Ring of the Sacrilegious Soul (Necromancer) Automatically activate the following equipped Skills on Corpses around you:

Raise Skeleton every 1-2 seconds.

Corpse Explosion every 1-2 seconds.

Corpse Tendrils every 8-16 seconds.

How to Get These New Malignant Rings

Image Source: Blizzard

To have a chance at obtaining one of these new rings, you need to fight the Echo of Varshan, the iconic boss from Season of the Malignant. Doing so requires you to collect the body part items: Gurgling Head, Blackened Femur, and Trembling Hand. Thankfully, finding these body parts isn’t too difficult, requiring players to finish Whispers and unlock a Tree of Whispering Cache. Alternatively, if you have other body parts to spare, you can craft and open a Malignant Body Cache with a higher chance of dropping the needed parts.

While it doesn’t yet seem like Blizzard is bringing most or all previous notable season features into newer seasons, these rings serve as the next best way to experience Season of the Malignant in Season of Blood.