Diablo 4 Season of Blood Vampiric Curse Explained

So we already know that Season of Blood is all about turning the player character of Diablo 4 into a vampire and gaining cool Vampiric Powers, but there is one other mechanic that Blizzard has neglected to explain. Here’s everything you need to know about Vampiric Curse in Diablo 4 Season of Blood.

What Vampiric Curse Does in Diablo 4 Season 2

Not to be confused with the newly introduced Vampiric Powers in Diablo 4 Season of Blood, Vampiric Curse is a new type of status effect that you can inflict onto your enemies with certain Vampiric Powers equipped.

The Vampiric Curse itself does not actually do anything to your enemies, but once you kill a foe inflicted with the Curse, you’ll be able to store their soul. You can store up to eight souls at once, and whenever you cast an Agility, Defensive, or Macabre skill, these souls will be summoned to deal additional damage to your enemies.

Sounds pretty nifty, right? That’s not all. Some Vampiric Powers will also allow you to deal additional damage to enemies inflicted with the Vampiric Curse, or even inflict other status effects on them, such as causing them to become Vulnerable

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

For the most part, you don’t need to worry too much about the Vampiric Curse in Diablo 4. Just know that it’s a minor mechanic meant to help you deal more damage in combat.

All Vampiric Powers With Vampiric Curse

Now that you know what this thing actually does, let’s go over the Vampiric Powers that let you inflict the Vampiric Curse:

Vampiric Power Effect Accursed Touch Lucky Hit: Up to a 44% chance to inflict Vampiric Curse on enemies. Enemies with the Vampiric Curse have a 15% chance to spread it to other surrounding enemies. Accursed Souls deal 200% increased damage. Coven’s Fangs Your Conjuration, Companion, Minion, and Bat Familiar attacks deal 52% increased damage to crowd controlled enemies. Lucky Hit: Your Conjuration, Companion, Minion, and Bat Familiar have up to a 30% chance to inflict Vampiric Curse when hitting enemies. Flowing Veins You deal 60% increased Damage Over Time to enemies that are moving or affected by a Vampiric Curse. Metamorphosis When you Evade, you turn into a cloud of bats, becoming Unstoppable for 4 seconds. Enemies along your path take 160% Physical damage and are inflicted with Vampiric Curse. Prey on the Weak You deal 16% increased damage to Vulnerable enemies. Enemies are Vulnerable while affected by a Vampiric Curse from your other Vampiric Powers.

So there you have it. If you really wanted to go for some sort of Vampiric Curse build, you could equip these Powers for added synergy between them and really up your damage output.

That's all you need to know about what Vampiric Curse does in Diablo 4 Season of Blood.