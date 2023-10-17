With Season of the Blood now in full swing, we’re called to arms against blood-sucking vampires. You’ll need a seasonal character to do so though since Eternal characters can’t engage with seasonal content. To dive into the fresh new content as soon as possible, we’ll teach you everything you need to know on how to start Season of the Blood in Diablo 4.

How to Get Season of the Blood Started in Diablo 4

As mentioned before, you can’t engage with Season of the Blood without a Seasonal character. If you’ve already created one in Diablo 4, great! Either way, we’ll start there.

Create a new seasonal character. When your character is ready, give them a name. While you’re at it, toggle ‘Skip Campaign,’ assuming you have that option. If not, that’s okay—we’ll get to that next. For now, select ‘Start Game’ and choose the Seasonal Realm. Complete or skip the main campaign. Season of the Blood gives you the option to skip almost all of the campaign, even if you’ve never completed it. I say “almost” because you have to at least complete the ‘Missing Pieces’ prologue quest. After that, you’re given the option to skip (though I recommend experiencing it once). Travel to Ked Bardu. With the campaign out of the way, it’s time to make your way to Ked Bardu, over in the Dry Steppes. Just outside the building where your stash is housed, you’ll see a wooden notice board. Interacting with the notice board will give you the ‘Blood Money’ main quest.

Once you have the quest, you’ve just officially started Season of the Blood in Diablo 4. The first quest, Blood Money, takes you directly to the Magistrate’s Office nearby. He’ll clue you in that some caravans went missing, so naturally, you need to investigate. While you’re roaming the open-world, be sure to collect every Altar of Lilith if you haven’t already.