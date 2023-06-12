All Altars of Lilith Locations in Diablo 4

Image Source: Blizzard via Twinfinite

Pray to the Mother at Altars of Lilith for bonuses to your stats and more!

One of the first endgame activities you need to do in Diablo 4 is finding all 160 Altars of Lilith. Is it worth it? Absolutely. They grant stat bonuses (across all characters), Renown, higher maximum Obols, and even Paragon Points. It’s nothing game changing, but certainly a nice dose of power. Let’s get started by showing you all the locations for Altars of Lilith in Diablo 4.

The Fractured Peaks

The Fractured Peaks is the first area you’ll come to know in Diablo IV. In total, there are 28 Altars of Lilith to find, granting you the following bonuses:

x6 grant +2 Willpower

x6 grant +2 Dexterity

x6 grant +2 Strength

x6 grant +2 Intelligence

x4 increase Max Obols by 5

That totals out to +12 to Willpower, Dexterity, Intelligence, and Strength, and +20 to your maximum Murmuring Obols.

Scosglen

North of the Fractured Peaks is Scosglen, home to a whopping 34 Altars of Lilith. Unlike the Fractured Peaks, these altars are limited to granting stat bonuses:

x10 grant +2 Strength

x7 grant +2 Intelligence

x8 grant +2 Willpower

x9 grant +2 Dex

That adds up to +20 Strength, +14 Intelligence, +16 Willpower, and +18 Dexterity. It’s a pretty good payout if you’re a Barbarian or Rogue.

The Dry Steppes

Out of all the areas, the Dry Steppes is arguably the best place for Altars of Lilith, at least for endgame. It has a nice spread of stat bonuses, but more importantly, you’ll pick up a few Paragon Points.

x6 grant +2 Strength

x9 grant +2 Intelligence

x8 grant +2 Willpower

x6 grant +2 Dex

+4 Paragon Points

That amounts to +12 Strength, +18 Intelligence, +16 Willpower, +12 Dexterity, and four Paragon Points to spend once you’ve unlocked the Paragon Board.

Hawezar

Hawezar is home to 34 Altars of Lilith, a large fraction of which grant a higher Max Obols count. Here’s the breakdown for all 34:

x7 grant +2 Strength

x6 grant +2 Willpower

x5 grant +2 Intelligence

x6 grant +2 Dexterity

x10 increase Max Obols by 5

You’ll walk away with +14 Strength, +12 Willpower, +10 Intelligence, +12 Dexterity, and +50 to your maximum Obols.

Kehjistan

Last but not least is the land of Kehjistan, which has 31 Altars of Lilith scattered about that give you:

x6 grant +2 Strength

x6 grant +2 Intelligence

x6 grant +2 Willpower

x7 grant +2 Dexterity

x6 increase Max Obols by 5

That’s another +12 Strength, +12 Intelligence, +12 Willpower, +14 Dexterity, and raises your maximum Obols another thirty.

And that does it for all Altars of Lilith locations in Diablo 4. It’s best to find them all on one after you’ve acquired your mount during Donan’s Favor. It also should be noted that the stat bonuses are only granted the first time they’re found. On other characters, you can ignore them unless you need the Renown.

Brady Klinger-Meyers Brady is a Freelance Writer at Twinfinite. Though he's been at the site for only a year, Brady has been covering video games, and the industry itself, for the past three years. He focuses on new releases, Diablo 4, Roblox, and every RPG he can get his hands on. When Brady isn't focused on gaming, he's toiling away on another short story. More Stories by Brady Klinger-Meyers

