Diablo 4 Renown Guide: How to Earn Renown, All Rewards & More
Renown is a new system added to Diablo 4 to allow players to earn more rewards naturally as they’re exploring Sanctuary. Almost everything you do in the game contributes to your Renown score, but if you’re hoping for a bit more direction and focus with regards to this system, our Diablo 4 Renown guide will give you a full breakdown of how to progress quickly, and all rewards you can get.
How to Get Renown in Diablo 4
First off, Renown can be earned by completing a variety of activities in Diablo 4, and we’ve listed them all below:
- By discovering new areas – 5 points
- Unlocking Altars of Lilith – 10 points
- Activating Waypoints – 20 points
- Completing side quests – 20 points
- Clearing dungeons – 30 points
- Clearing Strongholds – 100 points
Because of this, we absolutely recommend exploring as much of the map as possible whenever you’re entering a new region, and try to clear all of the dungeons and side quests you come across. Each time you gain a Renown level, you’ll unlock some nifty rewards.
All Renown Rewards in Diablo 4
To redeem your Renown rewards, open the map and press the W key to enter the region screen. You’ll then want to click on the Claim button to claim your Renown rewards as you unlock them. These rewards are absolutely worth the effort, especially if you’re hoping to increase the maximum number of health potions you can carry in the game.
|Renown Required
|Character Rewards
|Account-Wide Rewards
|80 Renown
|200 XP, 3,000 Gold
|1 skill points
|100 Renown
|500 XP, 10,000 Gold
|1 potion charge
|120 Renown
|800 XP, 25,000 Gold
|1 skill point
|200 Renown
|1,110 XP, 60,000 Gold
|80 Murmuring Obols
|300 Renown
|1,500 XP, 150,000 Gold
|4 Paragon Points
All of the above rewards can be claimed up to five times if you manage to max out your Renown level in all five regions: Fractured Peaks, Dry Steppes, Scosglen, Kehjistan, and Hawezar. Finally, maxing out Renown in all regions will also yield additional rewards, as listed below:
- 10 skill points
- 5 potion charges
- 20 Paragon Points
- 400 Murmuring Obols
- 1,240,000 Gold
That’s all you need to know about how to gain Renown and all the rewards you can get in Diablo 4. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.
