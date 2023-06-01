Diablo 4 Renown Guide: How to Earn Renown, All Rewards & More

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Renown is a new system added to Diablo 4 to allow players to earn more rewards naturally as they’re exploring Sanctuary. Almost everything you do in the game contributes to your Renown score, but if you’re hoping for a bit more direction and focus with regards to this system, our Diablo 4 Renown guide will give you a full breakdown of how to progress quickly, and all rewards you can get.

How to Get Renown in Diablo 4

First off, Renown can be earned by completing a variety of activities in Diablo 4, and we’ve listed them all below:

By discovering new areas – 5 points

Unlocking Altars of Lilith – 10 points

Activating Waypoints – 20 points

Completing side quests – 20 points

Clearing dungeons – 30 points

Clearing Strongholds – 100 points

Because of this, we absolutely recommend exploring as much of the map as possible whenever you’re entering a new region, and try to clear all of the dungeons and side quests you come across. Each time you gain a Renown level, you’ll unlock some nifty rewards.

All Renown Rewards in Diablo 4

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

To redeem your Renown rewards, open the map and press the W key to enter the region screen. You’ll then want to click on the Claim button to claim your Renown rewards as you unlock them. These rewards are absolutely worth the effort, especially if you’re hoping to increase the maximum number of health potions you can carry in the game.

Renown Required Character Rewards Account-Wide Rewards 80 Renown 200 XP, 3,000 Gold 1 skill points 100 Renown 500 XP, 10,000 Gold 1 potion charge 120 Renown 800 XP, 25,000 Gold 1 skill point 200 Renown 1,110 XP, 60,000 Gold 80 Murmuring Obols 300 Renown 1,500 XP, 150,000 Gold 4 Paragon Points

All of the above rewards can be claimed up to five times if you manage to max out your Renown level in all five regions: Fractured Peaks, Dry Steppes, Scosglen, Kehjistan, and Hawezar. Finally, maxing out Renown in all regions will also yield additional rewards, as listed below:

10 skill points

5 potion charges

20 Paragon Points

400 Murmuring Obols

1,240,000 Gold

That’s all you need to know about how to gain Renown and all the rewards you can get in Diablo 4. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

About the author

Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing is the Reviews Editor for Twinfinite, and a History graduate from Singapore. She's been in the games media industry for nine years, trawling through showfloors, conferences, and spending a ridiculous amount of time making in-depth spreadsheets for min-max-y RPGs. When she's not singing the praises of Amazon's Kindle as the greatest technological invention of the past two decades, you can probably find her in a FromSoft rabbit hole.

More Stories by Zhiqing Wan

Related Posts