Is Diablo 4 Down? How to Check Diablo 4 Server Status

Diablo 4 is all fired up and players just can’t get enough of giving Blizzard’s newest addition in this awesome series a try. But hey, some folks might be having a bit of a tough time getting things rolling. So here’s the scoop on whether Diablo 4 is down and how you can check the server status.

Are Diablo 4 Servers Down?

Per Downdetector, many Diablo 4 players are experiencing issues right now. Neither the devs nor Blizzard have acknowledged the uptick in problems yet, however.

Downdetector

How to Check Diablo 4 Server Status

Check out the links below for known issues. We look forward to you experiencing this small taste of what Diablo IV has to offer.



🖥️ PC Known Issues: https://t.co/bwyT5RcOI4



🎮 Console Known Issues: https://t.co/LmCDRLKg1U — Diablo (@Diablo) March 17, 2023

If you’d like to check the server status for yourself, your best bets are the official Diablo Twitter account linked above and Downdetector. The former will provide you with consistent updates regarding the status of the game, while the second will show you detailed server reports regarding outages in the last 24 hours.

What To Do if Diablo 4 Servers Are Down

In case you are experiencing any issues, here are a few steps you can follow to troubleshoot the problem:

First, check your internet connection and make sure it is stable.

Then, try restarting your device and launching the game again. If the issue persists, you can try clearing the game cache or reinstalling the game.

Additionally, it’s always a good idea to check the official Diablo 4 website or social media channels for any updates on server maintenance or known issues.

Remember, staying updated and being patient can go a long way in ensuring a smooth gaming experience.

For now, that is everything you need to know about if the Diablo 4 beta is down and how to check server status. If you’re still looking for more tips and tricks on the game, be sure to take a peek at all the related content we’ve got for you down below.