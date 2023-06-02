How to Fix Diablo 4 Error Code 315306 ‘Unable to Find a Valid License’

Blizzard Entertainment

As is fairly typical with new releases and large games in general, Diablo 4 has been experiencing a series of Error Codes since it was made playable across the globe. In particular, Error Code 315306 has been causing Diablo 4 players headaches, telling them the game is ‘Unable to Find a Valid License’ and cannot be played. Here’s what we know about the issue and how to fix.

Diablo 4 ‘Unable to Find a Valid License’ Error Code 315306

As the message suggests, Diablo 4’s Error Code 315306 occurs when the game’s license cannot be correctly retrieved and accepted. It means that players who have legitimately purchased the game and should have a valid license for it cannot play.

It has been most commonly reported in North America and on PlayStation consoles, but players across the world and on other platforms have also reported experiences the problem.

Right now, there’s no clear cause, nor is there a guaranteed fix. Blizzard Entertainment have been quick to address it though, confirming in a June 1 tweet that they are investigating. They said: “We are seeing reports regarding PlayStation users experiencing Invalid License errors. The team is looking into this right now and will update once we have more information.”

Potential Fixes and Solutions

Thankfully, there are a few things affected players can do if they’re struggling with the Error Code 315306 and the ‘Unable to Find a Valid License’ message.

Firstly, players can try restoring their Game Library’s licenses. To do so is very simple on PlayStation. Go to Settings, then Users and Accounts. Select Other and then Restore Licenses.

Secondly, players should ensure their Diablo 4 purchase has gone through correctly, is fully downloaded and updated. We do not recommend uninstalling the game and reinstalling it – this may result in players being asked to repurchase the game.

Thirdly, players can try downloading a free game from their console’s store. This will update your console’s game library, revalidate licenses and has been reported as allowing players to bypass the 315306 Error Code and ‘Unable to Find a Valid License’ message.

Fourthly, try restarting your console. It could be that a hard reset of your PlayStation, Xbox or PC prompts recognition of the license for Diablo 4.

Right now, they’re the best tips for fixing and solving Diablo 4’s Error Code 315306 and the ‘Unable to Find a Valid License’ message. We’ll be sure to update this page if and when Blizzard confirm a proper fix for the issues, or a fully reliable workaround becomes clear. In the meantime, check out our other Diablo 4 content, including how to get Crushed Beast Bones.

