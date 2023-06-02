How to Get Crushed Beast Bones in Diablo 4

There are a ton of different materials and ingredients that you’ll come across as you fight your way through the countless demons of Diablo 4, and one of these is Crushed Beast Bones. These are a particularly important material, as they’re required for a really valuable upgrade early on in the game. In this guide, we’ll be explaining everything you need to know on Diablo 4 Crushed Beast Bones, including what they’re used for and how to get them.

What Are Crushed Beast Bones Used For?

Crushed Beast Bones are a material used to upgrade your Healing Potions. Upgrading them can increase the amount of health that they recover, and is done by visiting one of the various Alchemists throughout the world. In order to upgrade them, you’ll need various ingredients and materials, and Crushed Beast Bones is required for one of the very earliest healing potion upgrades you’ll be able to do.

Where to Find Crushed Beast Bones in Diablo 4

Crushed Beast Bones are obtained by killing various beasts as you make your way through the overworld and various dungeons in the game. From my experience, I found killing the likes of bears, wolves, Lycan creatures and pretty much anything else with four legs or fur gave me a good chance of getting them.

In terms of the best place to locate these creatures, we’d recommend heading to Scosglen, though pretty much anywhere out of the confines of the snow-filled terrain of the Fractured Peaks will give you a good chance of finding them. Fractured Peaks is the place you start your adventure in Diablo 4, so be prepared to push through the opening section before you can get yourself Crushed Beast Bones in Diablo 4, or at least a more steady stream of them.

Scosglen and Dry Steppes, which you’ll be exploring as part of Act 2 and Act 3 respectively are the best places to find Crushed Beast Bones in Diablo 4, purely down to the sheer amount of the aforementioned animals you’ll find there that can drop them.

It’s worth noting that not every single animal will drop Crushed Beast Bones in Diablo 4. Your chances of these being dropped fall into the hands of the RNG Gods, so you’ll just have to cross your fingers and hope that your animal kills grant you the bones you’re after.

Finally, there is a chance that you can get Crushed Beast Bones from opening the various chests that you get for completing side quests. This again seems to be down to RNG, though, with other rewards such as health potions, gold and other bits of loot also being potential drops from them.

That’s everything you need to know on how to get Crushed Beast Bones in Diablo 4. For more tips and tricks on the game, be sure to check out our guides on how to respec, our Diablo 4 Renown guide, and the best Necromancer bone build in Diablo 4. For those starting out, we’ve also got a beginner tips and tricks guide, too.

About the author

Chris Jecks Chris is the Managing Editor of Twinfinite. Chris has been with the site and covering the games media industry for eight years. He typically covers new releases, FIFA, Fortnite and any good shooters for the site, and loves nothing more than a good Pro Clubs session with the lads. Chris has a History degree from the University of Central Lancashire. He spends his days eagerly awaiting the release of BioShock 4. More Stories by Chris Jecks

Related Posts