How to Respec in Diablo 4

There are five classes to choose from in Diablo 4, and even within those five classes, there are quite a few different types of builds you can go with as well. This allows for a ton of replay value, and you’ll inevitably find yourself wanting to experiment with different play styles as you go along. Here’s how to respec your skill points in Diablo 4.

Respec and Reallocate Skill Points in Diablo 4

The good news is that respeccing in Diablo 4 is extremely easy. You can do it anytime, and you only need Gold.

To respec, press A to bring up your skill tree, then hit the Refund All button at the bottom of the screen. Confirm your selection, and all the skill points you’ve earned up to this point will be refunded, allowing you to spend them however you want.

Do note that it costs nothing to refund the first eight levels; however, the amount of Gold required to refund the points will increase the more levels you gain. This shouldn’t be a huge deal though, as you should be able to accrue plenty of Gold as you play through the game naturally. Of course, we don’t recommend just refunding your points every hour or so, and you should certainly give some thought to the kind of build you want to invest in. But all that aside, you have plenty of room to experiment in this game.

