While Diablo 4 isn’t exactly the most punishing or grueling game ever, dying still feels pretty bad in this game, and believe me, you’ll absolutely die if you’re not careful or paying attention. One way to mitigate that is by making sure you’ve always got a good supply of health potions to keep you topped up. Here’s how to get more healing potions in Diablo 4.

Increasing Max Healing Potions Capacity in Diablo 4

Increasing the potency of your healing potions in Diablo 4 is simple enough; just level up, and visit the Alchemist in town to upgrade them. But if you want more healing potions, you’ll need to put in a little extra work.

You can increase the maximum number of healing potions you can carry in Diablo 4 by increasing your Renown in the various regions of the world, and claim them as Renown rewards. You’ll start with four charges at the beginning of the game, but by increasing your Renown, you can get up to a total of 10 healing potions.

Whenever your Renown level goes up, open the map and press the W key to check your Renown rewards, then click on the Claim button to get your prizes.

As for how to increase your Renown, that’s fairly straightforward as well. Here are all the ways you can gain Renown in Diablo 4:

Completing side quests

Clearing dungeons and Strongholds

Discovering waypoints

Uncovering new areas in a region

Unlocking Altars of Lilith

That’s all you need to know about how to get more healing potions in Diablo 4. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

