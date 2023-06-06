Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Sanctuary is huge, and if you don’t want to waste all your time just hoofing it in Diablo 4, you’re eventually gonna wanna get your hands on some sort of mount. That being said, it does take a while before this feature is unlocked. Here’s how to get a mount in Diablo 4.

Diablo 4 Mount Guide

The earliest you can get a mount in Diablo 4 is at the end of Act 3 in the main story. This requires you to reach around level 40 or so, assuming you’ve just been barreling through the story quests without paying much attention to the blue side missions.

After beating Act 3, you’ll be summoned back to Kyovashad, where you’ll get to do a short quest titled Mount: Donan’s Favor. It’s a very simple quest that only requires you to talk to the Stable Master NPC in Kyovashad, and after that, you’ll have access to mounts, as well as a brown horse that you can start riding around.

How to Change Mounts and Cosmetics

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

While in any town or settlement with a Stable Master NPC, simply speak with the NPC and click on the Mounts and Bardings tabs to see all of the mounts and cosmetics you have available on your account. Do note that all cosmetics are account-wide, so you don’t have to worry about losing them whenever you start a new character.

Select the mounts and bardings you want, and you’re good to go.

How to Use Your Mount in Diablo 4

While mounted in Diablo 4, you can dash by pressing the space bar, giving you a nice little speed boost. Even without the dash, the mount should allow you to get around Sanctuary much quicker.

You can also press 1 to perform a class-specific AoE skill, and press 2 or right-click to dismount.

One other thing to note is that mounts cannot be summoned while you’re in a dungeon. Finally, if you take damage while mounted, a bar will fill up, and you’ll get knocked off if it fills completely. You’ll then need to wait a few seconds before you’re able to summon the mount again.

That’s all you need to know about how to get a mount in Diablo 4. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

