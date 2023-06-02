How Many Acts Are in Diablo 4 & How Long It Takes to Beat? Explained

Blizzard Entertainment

Blizzard Entertainment’s Diablo 4 is hugely anticipated, giving fans across the globe a chance to dive into some demonic adventures and sinister blood shedding. But how many acts are in Diablo 4, and how long does it typically take to beat?

How Long Does Diablo 4 Take To Beat?

Like all games of its size and scope, Diablo 4 playthrough times can vary massively depending on a huge number of factors. These include player competency, platform, chosen ability and the portion of the game completed outside of the main narrative.

For most players, playtimes have ranged from 15 hours through to about 40 hours. If you’re a video game completionist, you’ll likely be at the higher end of that scale as you work through side quests, follow vague leads and seek to speak to every NPC. If you’re after a streamlined Diablo 4 playthrough centered on the game’s main narrative, expect to be at the shorter side.

It’s worth saying that, if you’re set on 100% completion, you could be looking at a much longer time to beat. Diablo 3, for example, took players around 150 hours to get 100% completion.

All Acts in Diablo 4

There are six acts for players to work their way through in Diablo 4. There is also a prologue and epilogue to complete. The full list of Diablo 4 Acts and their titles is listed below:

Prologue: Wandering

Wandering Act I: A Cold and Iron Faith

A Cold and Iron Faith Act II: The Knife Twists Again

The Knife Twists Again Act III: The Making of Monsters

The Making of Monsters Act IV: A Gathering Storm

A Gathering Storm Act V: Secrets Bartered, Fates Sold

Secrets Bartered, Fates Sold Act VI: Dance of the Makers

Dance of the Makers Epilogue: From the Wound Spilled

As is typical in Diablo 4, each Act has a series of missions to work through that branch out with the story and other quests. It’s an intricate story and one that’s sure to have players enthralled once they drop in and start playing.

That’s everything there is to say about Diablo 4’s Acts and how long it takes to beat. Be sure to check out everything else Diablo 4, including how Renown works and our beginner tips and tricks.

About the author

Joe Craven Joe is a writer and publisher based in England. He loves history, video games and football. As you read this, he's probably reading about an obscure war, playing a video game or moaning about Leeds United. More Stories by Joe Craven

