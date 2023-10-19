How to Complete A Witness in the Dust in Diablo 4 Season of Blood

We all know Diablo 4’s Season of Blood is pretty bloody, but it’s also pretty buggy, too. Quest completion seems to be bugged for some players and working for others, and if you’re having trouble completing A Witness in the Dust in Diablo 4 season 2, here’s everything you need to know.

Diablo 4 Season of Blood A Witness in the Dust Quest Guide

Similar to the Summons of the Deathless quest in Diablo 4 season 2, A Witness in the Dust requires you to complete chapter 2 of your Seasonal Journey. After clearing the Fetid Mausoleum dungeon with Hunter Erys, you’ll be tasked with completing chapter 2, which means knocking out various objectives and activities you can do in the game.

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Here are all of the objectives listed in chapter 2 of the Seasonal Journey:

Forsaken Offerings: Obtain 2 Caches from the Tree of Whispers by completing Whispers

Obtain 2 Caches from the Tree of Whispers by completing Whispers Vault Delver: Complete 8 Cellars

Complete 8 Cellars Ruins Reclaimed: Conquer a Stronghold

Conquer a Stronghold Baptized in Blood: Reach Level 25

Reach Level 25 Finer Clarity: Upgrade your Potion to Minor at the Alchemist

Upgrade your Potion to Minor at the Alchemist Path to Strength: Unlock Aspects in the Codex of Power, such as through completing Dungeons

Unlock Aspects in the Codex of Power, such as through completing Dungeons Deliver Us From Evil: Rescue Villagers within the Blood Harvest, available after completing or skipping the Campaign

Rescue Villagers within the Blood Harvest, available after completing or skipping the Campaign Vampire No More: Defeat a Blood Seeker, available after completing or skipping the Campaign

Defeat a Blood Seeker, available after completing or skipping the Campaign Tides of Blood: Activate a Vampiric Power that requires at least 3 Pacts, available after completing or skipping the Campaign

Activate a Vampiric Power that requires at least 3 Pacts, available after completing or skipping the Campaign Contract Reforged: Add or remove Pacts from a piece of armor, available after completing or skipping the Campaign

Add or remove Pacts from a piece of armor, available after completing or skipping the Campaign Bejeweled: Craft a Gem at the Jeweler

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Most of these are pretty straightforward, though the only tricky one you might have trouble with is Tides of Blood, which requires you to activate a Vampiric Power that requires three Pacts. For this objective, we used Flowing Veins, which requires two of each Pact to be activated. It’s worth noting that you only have to activate it once, and you can unequip it after that once you’ve completed the objective.

Similar to Summons of the Deathless, you don’t need to knock out all 11 objectives either. Press the U key to bring up your Seasonal Journey tab, and in the top left corner you can see how much progress you need to make to reach the next threshold for the game to consider A Witness in the Dust complete.

Once chapter 2 of the Seasonal Journey is complete, press J to bring up your journal, and track A Witness in the Dust to find your next objective in the story. Do be warned that if the game isn’t marking your objectives as complete and you’re not making any progress in your Seasonal Journey, you’re very likely experiencing a bug and you’ll need to wait a while for the game to record your progress again.

That’s all you need to know about how to clear A Witness in the Dust in Diablo 4 Season of Blood. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.