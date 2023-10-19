diablo 4 fetid mausoleum dungeon location

There are tons of dungeons to take on in Diablo 4, and while the game is pretty good at helping you navigate your way to them most of the time, every now and then you’ll come across one that could be a little tricky to access. This is especially true if you’re playing Season of Blood, and have completely forgotten how to get to them. Here’s how to get to the Fetid Mausoleum dungeon in Diablo 4.

Getting to Fetid Mausoleum in Diablo 4

After completing the Summons of the Deathless quest in Diablo 4 Season of Blood, you’ll eventually be tasked with heading to the Fetid Mausoleum dungeon with Hunter Erys. However, even though it’s marked on your map, you might find yourself getting a bit lost as you get closer to it, especially if you don’t have the full map uncovered just yet.

The Tree of Whispers is the closest fast travel point geographically, but we recommend trekking there from Margrave instead, which is further up northwest from Fetid Mausoleum. We’ve also included a screenshot down below to show the route you should take from Margrave:

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Essentially, you need to right-click Fetid Mausoleum on your map to let the game help you with wayfinding. Once you get to the woods, the wayfinder disappears, and all you need to do is hug the north boundary and keep going upwards. This will eventually lead you to the Fetid Mausoleum dungeon entrance, allowing you to continue on with the story in Season of Blood.

Generally speaking, if you ever lose the wayfinding, just try walking around to uncover more of the world map and you should eventually find your way to where you need to go.

And that’s all you need to know about where the Fetid Mausoleum dungeon is located in Diablo 4. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.