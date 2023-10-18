How to Complete Summons of the Deathless in Diablo 4 Season of Blood

Diablo 4’s second season is officially underway, and there’s plenty to see and do. That being said, one of the early quests in the new seasonal content may be a little confusing for some, and that’s where we come in. Here’s how to clear the Summons of the Deathless quest in Diablo 4 season 2.

Diablo 4 Season of Blood Summons of the Deathless Quest Guide

Right at the very start of the game, you’ll be tasked with speaking with the Magistrate to start the Season of Blood content in Diablo 4. After meeting up with the hunter, you’ll need to examine three items marked in green in order to progress, as shown in the screenshot down below.

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

After that, you’ll have your first proper encounter with the vampiric lord, and then the quest seems to just end, with no other objective markers in sight. What you need to do here is complete Chapter 1 of the Seasonal Journey. There are a total of eight tasks to complete, as listed below:

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

The Crimson Garden: Collect 10 Reddamine, found in Dry Steppes

Collect 10 Reddamine, found in Dry Steppes Kind Stranger: Complete 3 Priority or Side Quests

Complete 3 Priority or Side Quests What Lurks Below: Complete a Cellar

Complete a Cellar Waste Not: Salvage 7 Common items at the Blacksmith or Jeweler

Salvage 7 Common items at the Blacksmith or Jeweler Across the Golden Wastes: Complete 2 Dungeons in Dry Steppes

Complete 2 Dungeons in Dry Steppes Trouble in the Wilds: Complete a World Event

Complete a World Event Contract Forged: Equip a piece of Pact Armor, available after completing or skipping the Campaign

Equip a piece of Pact Armor, available after completing or skipping the Campaign A Drop of Blood: Activate a Vampiric Power, available after completing or skipping the Campaign

After completing all eight of these objectives, the Summons of the Deathless quest will be marked as complete, allowing you to progress with the rest of the seasonal content in Diablo 4. To keep track of what you’ve done so far, hit the U key to bring up the Season tab, and you’ll be able to see how much more progress you need in order to complete the quest.

And that’s how to complete Summons of the Deathless in Diablo 4 Season of Blood. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.