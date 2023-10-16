Diablo 4 Season 2 Start Time Countdown: When Does Season of the Blood Release?

Diablo 4 players will need to get their silver and garlic ready for the Season of the Blood launch, as a deadly army of vampires wreaks havoc. Not only will you experience an all-new storyline, but you will also harness Vampiric Powers to give those creatures a taste of their own medicine. So, if you want to prepare for its release, here’s our guide on the Diablo 4 Season 2 start time countdown.

What Time Does Diablo 4 Season 2 Start?

Diablo 4’s Season of the Blood will start on Oct 17, 2023, at 10 a.m. PDT/ 1 p.m. ET/ 11 a.m. MST/ 6 p.m. BST.

Once the season begins, you can log in to the game like usual and create a new Seasonal character for the undead adventure. However, those who have not finished every act found within the campaign must do so, as it is required for the Diablo 4 Season 2 event.

While the season is active, you’ll be able to earn rewards with each chapter and (free) battle pass tier completion, including a mount bundle, Scrolls of Amnesia, and Legendary Aspects. You can also get your hands on more valuables with the premium battle pass, showcasing the Marrow Armor set and various emotes.

As for what you can expect for the Season of the Blood, there are five end-game bosses, ranging from new opponents to an even more powerful version of past foes. The latest questline will also be set at the Sanctuary, as the vampires drain the blood of its helpless residents. Fortunately, you’ll have the help of the Vampire Hunter Erys and a new Vampiric power that can be used with Pacts for your armor.

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.

When the Season of the Blood ends, any characters and progression linked to them will be transferred to the Eternal Realm, but seasonal-based content cannot be used afterward. You can still play your character via the Eternal Realm anytime if you want to continue your vampire-hunting journey.

Now that you know what time Diablo 4 Season 2 starts, you can prepare for this season by checking out our How to Get Exploit Glyph guide to improve your current build. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for even more useful Diablo 4 content.