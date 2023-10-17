All Vampiric Powers and Pacts in Diablo 4 Season of the Blood

Once you’ve had a chance to jump into Diablo 4’s Season of the Blood and made some progress with the main quest, you’ll be able to unlock unique Vampiric Powers. It’s its own unique mechanic, limited to the season, just as the Malignant Hearts were in Season of the Malignant. You’ll need a specific combination of Pacts to unlock Vampiric Powers in Diablo 4 during Season of the Blood, so let’s take a look at the choices you have!

All Minor Vampiric Powers in Diablo 4 Season of the Blood

There are currently 15 Minor Vampiric Powers available in Diablo 4’s Season of the Blood. The most notable aspect of these powers are the low Pact requirements, but don’t be fooled into thinking they’re any less valuable. You’ve got some pretty useful Vampiric Powers like Hectic, Anticipation, Resilience, and Undying.

Vampiric Power Effect Pact Requirements Anticipation Your Ultimate Skills gain 20% Cooldown Reduction. Your Ultimate Skills gain 12% increased damage for each nearby enemy affected by your Damage Over Time effects. Divinity (x1) Coven’s Fangs Your Conjuration, Companion, Minion, and Bat Familiar attacks deal 52% increased damage to Crowd Controlled enemies. Lucky Hit: Your Conjuration, Companion, Minion, and Bat Familiar have up to a 30% chance to inflict Vampiric Curse when hitting enemies. Divinity (x2) Domination You deal 24% increased damage to enemies who are Stunned, Immobilized, Frozen, or Feared. If they’re also Injured and not an Elite, they’re instantly killed. Ferocity (x1) Feed the Coven Lucky Hit: Conjuration, Companion, Minion and Bat Familiar attacks have up to a 60% chance to restore 10 Primary Resource to you and increase your Damage by 10% for 4 seconds. Eternity (x1) Hectic For every 5 Basic Skills you cast, one of your active Cooldowns is reduced by 2 seconds. Divinity (x3) Hemomancy Your attacks deal 80% of your Maximum Life as Physical damage to nearby enemies. This can only occur once every 4 seconds. You heal for 1% of your Maximum Life for each enemy damaged this way. Eternity (x3) Infection Hitting enemies with direct damage infects them with Pox. Inflicting Pox 8 times on an enemy expunges their infection, dealing 70% Poison damage. Ferocity (x1) Jagged Spikes Thorns have a 10% chance to deal 300% increased damage and Chill enemies for 8%. Ferocity (x1)

Divinity (x1) Prey on the Weak You deal 16% increased damage to Vulnerable enemies. Enemies are Vulnerable while affected by a Vampiric Curse from your other Vampiric Powers. Ferocity (x2) Rampart After not moving for 3 seconds, you gain a Barrier for 40% of your Maximum Life for 6 seconds. This effect can occur once every 20 seconds. Divinity (x1)

Eternity (x2) Ravenous Lucky Hit: Up to a 20% chance to increase your Attack Speed by 40% of your Total Movement Speed for 6 seconds. Ferocity (x3) Resilience You gain 1% Damage Reduction for each 2% Life you are missing. Eternity (x2) Sanguine Brace When you kill an enemy, Fortify for 6% of your Base Life. While you have more Fortify than half of your Maximum Life, you gain 8% Critical Strike Chance. Divinity (x1)

Eternity (x1) Terror When struck, you have a 14% chance to Fear nearby enemies and Slow them by 80% for 2 seconds. You are guaranteed to Critically Strike enemies who are Feared. Divinity (x1)Ferocity (x1)Eternity (x1) Undying Casting Skills heals you for 3% Life. Double this bonus while below 50% Life. Eternity (x1)

All Major Vampiric Powers in Diablo 4 Season of the Blood

Image Source: Blizzard

While there are only half as many Major Vampiric Powers—seven, to be exact—they’re among the most useful. Additionally, these powers tend to benefit from Vampiric Curse, a new status effect added to Diablo 4 for Season of the Blood. For example, your DoTs will deal increased damage against targets affected by Vampiric Curse—a useful power for Fire Mages and Necromancers.

Vampiric Power Effect Pact Requirements Accursed Touch Lucky Hit: Up to a 44% chance to inflict Vampiric Curse on enemies. Enemies with the Vampiric Curse have a 15% chance to spread it to other surrounding enemies. Accursed Souls deal 200% increased damage. Divinity (x6) Bathe in Blood While Channeling a Skill, you form a pool of blood beneath you. While channeling a skill in a pool, your Channeled Skills deal 40% increased damage and you gain 30% Damage Reduction. A pool can only form once every 8 seconds. Divinity (x3)Eternity (x3) Blood Boil When your Core Skills Overpower an enemy, you spawn 3 Volatile Blood Drops. Collecting a Volatile Blood Drop causes it to explode, dealing 60% Physical damage around you. Every 20 seconds, your next Skill is guaranteed to Overpower. Eternity (x6) Call Familiar Casting a Mastery, Weapon Mastery, Macabre, Wrath, or Imbuement Skill calls a bat ally to attack nearby enemies, dealing 80% Physical damage with a 30% chance to Stun. Ferocity (x3)Divinity (x3) Flowing Veins You deal 60% increased Damage Over Time to enemies that are moving or affected by a Vampiric Curse. Ferocity (x2)Divinity (x2)Eternity (x2) Metamorphosis When you Evade you turn into a cloud of bats, becoming Unstoppable for 4 seconds. Enemies along your path take 160% Physical damage and are inflicted with Vampiric Curse. Ferocity (x2)Divinity (x2)Eternity (x2) Moonrise Hitting an enemy with a Basic Skill grants you 4% Attack Speed for 10 seconds, stacking up to 5 times. Upon reaching maximum stacks, you enter a Vampiric Bloodrage, gaining 160% Basic Skill damage and 15% Movement Speed for 10 seconds. Ferocity (x6)

And that’s the last of the Vampiric Powers introduce in Diablo 4 Season of the Blood, totaling 22 unique effects. The best part is that none of the Vampiric Powers are class-exclusive, meaning any class can use any of the powers, even upgraded. For more related content, we highly recommend checking out our Diablo 4 review!