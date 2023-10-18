In Diablo 4’s latest season, the Season of the Blood, we’ve been given the “gift” of vampirism. Luckily, Lilith’s blood protects us from becoming unwilling thralls. It’s not all bad, though; it does come with perks, such as really powerful vampire powers. You won’t get them right off the bat, so if you’re a little confused, here’s how to equip Vampiric Powers in Diablo 4 Season of the Blood.

How to Equip Vampiric Powers in Diablo 4 Season of the Blood

Luckily for you, Vampiric Powers are given pretty early on in the Season of the Blood. In fact, you’ll unlock them within the first 10 minutes or so into the season campaign.

Open your inventory after completing The Hunter’s Chase season quest. The quest comes right after the first season quest ‘Blood Money.’ Right below your character window, you’ll see a series of tabs. Select the last one on the left, the one that has a tiny green leaf. That’s your Vampiric Powers menu. Equip a Vampiric Power. You’ll probably notice it’s very similar to adding Glyphs on the Paragon board. Pick a Vampiric Power along the bottom and slot it in. Equip Pact armor to activate Vampiric Powers. Vampiric Powers require Pacts to activate, which you can see the requirements for by highlighting a power. Gear will have one or all three Pacts: Divinity, Ferocity, and Eternity. Wear gear that has the correct number of Pacts and the Vampiric Power activates.

Now, Undying will be unlocked automatically, but that’s only one out of 22 Vampiric Powers in Diablo 4. How about we get you something more powerful?

How to Unlock More Vampiric Powers in Season of the Blood

With 22 Vampiric Powers to choose from, you can have five activated at any given time. To unlock more, you’ll need Potent Blood. You’ll gather Potent Blood as you complete quests during the Season of the Blood campaign and from killing vampiric mobs.

Image Source: Blizzard via Twinfinite

If you open up the Vampiric Power menu again, you’ll see an option to spend Potent Blood along the bottom. This will randomly pick three Vampiric Powers for you to unlock. However, you can also upgrade Vampiric Powers you already have!

And that wraps up how to equip Vampiric Powers in Diablo 4 Season of the Blood. You’ll get Potent Blood at a pretty frequent pace, but if you want to farm a bunch, the best way to do that is during a Blood Harvest event.