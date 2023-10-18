New season, new content! Diablo 4’s Season of the Blood introduces a new type of content that spawns in the open-world: Blood Harvest. Think of it as a blood-themed Helltide, giving players a much more active method for farming sweet loot. However, the Blood Harvest event isn’t a carbon copy, which we’ll get into. For now, let’s start by showing you how to start the Blood Harvest Event in Diablo 4 Season of the Blood.

How to Start Blood Harvest Event in Diablo 4 Season of the Blood

I’ve come bearing good news: Blood Harvest events can be accessed at any time during the Season of the Blood. Yes, even a fresh, level 1 character can start thrashing bloodthirsty vampires!

Image Source: Blizzard via Twinfinite

To see where a Blood Harvest event is happening in Diablo 4, all you do is open your world map. You’re looking for a zone colored teal, and if you’re colorblind, look for a skull icon. It looks similar to Strongholds, so just hover your cursor over it and it’ll say whether it’s a Stronghold or a Blood Harvest Event.

As to how you start Blood Harvest events during Season of the Blood—you don’t. They’re always active, at all times, which is already a huge difference from Helltides. However, like Helltides, it doesn’t stick to one area, either; it’ll move to a new zone when its timer is up. Simply enter the zone where a Blood Harvest event is active and you’re good to go!

Image Source: Blizzard via Twinfinite

Now, while you’re participating in the event, you’ll occasionally pick up Blood Lures and Potent Blood. These are important! Blood Lures can be used on Sanguine Altars to summon Blood Seekers who, in turn, drop Seeker Keys. If you find a Seeker Chest, and open it, it’s like opening an event cache. Potent Blood, on the other hand, is used to unlock Vampiric Powers.

Starting a Blood Harvest event in Diablo 4 Season of the Blood definitely has a fairly satisfying loop, and it’s the best way to unlock more of your Vampiric Powers. You’ll also get Pact Armor, which you need to wear in order to activate said powers. One last thing before you go: you’ll keep your Blood Lures and Seeker Keys, so don’t worry about spending them before the event ends!