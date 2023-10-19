How to Complete Battle of Fear and Faith in Diablo 4 Season of Blood

Battle of Fear and Faith brings you closer than ever to Lord Zir and his constant nagging. What you don’t know is just how close you are to completing Diablo 4’s Season of Blood campaign. You’ve got a few tasks to complete in order to finish this quest, but you do have a bit of leeway. If you just received the Battle of Fear and Faith quest in Diablo 4, here’s how to complete it for Season of Blood.

How to Complete Battle of Fear and Faith Quest in Season of Blood

The Battle of Fear and Faith quest comes right after Wolves at the Door in the Season of Blood campaign in Diablo 4. After slaying numerous Ascended Blood Seekers, you’re directed to the Cathedral of Light. So, let’s start there:

Travel to the Cathedral of Light. The Cathedral of Light is located in Kyovashad, which you can fast travel to using its waypoint. Speak to Hunter Erys. You’ll find Hunter Erys at the base of the Cathedral of Light, amongst a crowd of villagers. She’ll ask you to step aside and speak with her. Join a Blood Harvest event or complete Chapter 3 of the Season Journey. Participating in a Blood Harvest is the quickest since there’s always one active (look for a zone covered in teal). All you do is complete objectives during the Blood Harvest, which you’ll see marked on your map, like rescuing villagers, defeating Blood Seekers, and completing Tree of Whispers events. Talk to Hunter Erys in Ked Bardu when you’re ready.

Completing Battle of Fear and Faith in Diablo 4 Season of Blood is as straightforward as it gets. Keep in mind it’s the lead up to the fight with Lord Zir, so when you come across any Seeker Chests, unlock them to gear up. You’ll need Seeker Keys, which drop from defeating Blood Seekers. It’s also worth unlocking a few powerful Vampiric Powers, if you can manage!