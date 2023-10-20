How-to-Complete-A-Serpent-Cornered-in-Diablo-4-Season-of-Blood

This is it, folks — you’re nearing the end of the Season of Blood campaign in Diablo 4. Lord Zir doesn’t know it yet, but he’s about to meet his doom. That’s you! A Serpent Cornered is the penultimate quest for Season of Blood, so let’s get right into it and show you how to complete it in Diablo 4.

How to Complete A Serpent Cornered Quest in Season of Blood

You’ll pick up ‘A Serpent Cornered’ right after you wrap up Season of Blood’s Battle of Fear and Faith main quest. With this being the second to last quest before you face Lord Zir in Diablo 4, it’s best you come prepared.

Head to Ked Bardu and speak to Hunter Erys. You’ll find her in the Magistrate’s Office, which you should already be familiar with. It’s where you typically regroup with Hunter Erys during the Season of Blood campaign. Join Hunter Erys at the City of the Ancients. You won’t find the City of the Ancients on the map, but rather inside the dungeon The Darkened Way. It’s very close to Kyovashad, so saddle up, partner! Do what you do best: decimate your enemies. You’ll find plenty of resistance inside, as well as two minibosses: a pair of Ancients in one room and a trio of Ancients in the other. Clean up the mobs, and then focus on one boss at a time. Defeat Lord Zir. Lord Zir is kind of a pushover. He has a swipe attack, wind attack, makes blood drip from the ceiling (it hurts), and creates pools of blood (which slows you). He’ll also summon Blood Seekers, which you should focus down when they appear. Most of those attacks can be avoided by stepping aside or dodging!

Once you’ve bonked Lord Zir on the noggin enough times, you’ll have officially completed A Serpent Cornered in Diablo 4 Season of Blood. Hurray! Now loot his corpse.

Although Lord Zir is now dead, there’s still so much to do, like unlocking more Vampiric Powers. You’ll need plenty of Potent Blood, which you can farm easily by joining Blood Harvests. Happy hunting!