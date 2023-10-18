All Unique Items in Diablo 4 Season of Blood

Diablo 4’s second season has just kicked off, which means there’s more content to chew through, and more items to farm for. If you’ve already devoured all of the content the base game has to offer, here’s some good news: there’s tons of new gear to look forward to in season 2. Here’s a rundown of all the Unique items added in Diablo 4 Season of Blood.

Diablo 4 Season 2 Unique Items

There are a total of seven new generic Unique items that have been added with Season of Blood in Diablo 4, as well as five class-specific items. We’ll go over all of them and their effects down below:

Unique Item Effect Tassets of the Dawning Sky (Unique Pants) When you take damage from a Non-Physical damage type, you gain +6-10% Maximum Resistance to that damage type for 6 seconds. This effect can only apply to one damage type at a time. Godslayer Crown (Unique Helm) When you Stun, Freeze, or Immobilize an Elite enemy, or damage a Boss, it pulls in nearby enemies. You deal 30-60% increased damage to them for 3 seconds. This effect can only occur once every 12 seconds. Flickerstep (Unique Boots) Each enemy you Evade through reduces your active Ultimate Cooldown by 2-4 seconds, up to 10 seconds. Tibault’s Will (Unique Pants) You deal 20-40% increased damage while Unstoppable and for 4 seconds after. When you become Unstoppable, gain 50 of your Primary Resource. X’Fal’s Corroded Signet (Unique Ring) Lucky Hit: Your damage over time effects have up to 50% chance to erupt, dealing 5-6 damage of the same type to nearby enemies. Soulbrand (Unique Chest) Your Healing Potion no longer heals instantly, instead it grants a Barrier for 200% of the healing for 4 seconds. While you have a Barrier, you gain 10-20% Damage Reduction. Banished Lord’s Talisman (Unique Amulet) After you spend 300 of your Primary Resource, your next Core Skill is guaranteed to Overpower. Your Critical Strikes that Overpower deal 80-120% increased damage. Tuskhelm of Joritz the Mighty (Unique Helm, Barbarian only) When you gain Berserking while already Berserk, you have a 40-60% chance to become more enraged, granting 15% increased damage, 2 Fury per second, and 10% Cooldown Reduction. Dolmen Stone (Unique Amulet, Druid only) Casting Boulder while Hurricane is active will cause your boulders to rotate around you. Blood Moon Breeches (Unique Pants, Necromancer only) Your Minions have a 3-7% chance to curse enemies. Enemies affected by at least one of your curses take 70% increased Overpower damage from you. Scoundrel’s Leathers (Unique Chest, Rogue only) When you have unlimited Energy from Inner Sight, your Core Skills have a 60-80% chance to spawn Caltrops, Poison Trap, or Death Trap. Blue Rose (Unique Ring, Sorcerer only) Lucky Hit: Damaging an enemy has up to 30% chance of forming an exploding Ice Spike, dealing 0.25-0.35 Cold damage. Triple this chance if the enemy is Frozen.

How to Get Unique Items in Diablo 4

Just like in the base game and in the first season, there’s no surefire method of obtaining all these Unique items in Season of Blood. It’s largely up to RNG, but it’s important to note that you’ll only have a chance of getting them at the Nightmare and Torment World Tiers, at 3 and 4, after beating the campaign.

Listed below are the usual methods of farming Unique items, which still apply in season 2:

Farming Helltide events

Farming Tree of Whispers

Killing Elite and Boss enemies in dungeons and cellars

Clearing Nightmare Dungeons

Defeating World Bosses and taking part in world events

As we mentioned before, getting these Unique items is really a matter of time, and it’ll likely take a while before you’re able to farm all of them, so keep at it and don’t get disheartened.

And those are all of the new Unique items in Diablo 4 Season of Blood and how to get them. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.