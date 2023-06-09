10 Things to Do After Beating Diablo 4 (Post-Game/End Game)

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

There’s still plenty to do even after you’ve beaten the main story campaign of Diablo 4. In fact, most longtime fans might say this is where the real game begins. If you’re at a bit of a loss, here are seven things to do after beating Diablo 4 and entering the post-game and endgame sections.

1. Complete Side Quests and Clear the Map

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

The first thing you should do after beating the campaign in Diablo 4 is to do a map run and mop up whatever outstanding side quests you still have left. The main goal here is to at least reach Renown level 3 in each region so that you can get all the extra skill points and potion slots you need to handle the endgame activities.

The side quests should help boost you up to level 50 if you’re not there already, and you definitely want to hit 50 before you start properly tackling the rest of the post-game content.

In addition to that, you’ll also want to do a map run to make sure you’ve snagged up all the Altars of Lilith to grant yourself stat boosts, as well as clear out all the Strongholds in Sanctuary.

2. Tree of Whispers

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

This should be your first pitstop after hitting 50 and beating the campaign of Diablo 4. The Tree of Whispers is basically like a bounty board that tasks you with completing a variety of activities ranging from clearing dungeons to killing a certain amount of enemies. You’ll get rewarded with gear, resources, and currency, and this is generally a good way to gear up your character before you start taking on harder content.

In addition to that, you’ll also need to complete these bounties to get your first Nightmare Sigil, which is what lets you enter Nightmare Dungeons to earn even better loot.

3. Run Nightmare Dungeons

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Speaking of Nightmare Dungeons, once you get your first Nightmare Sigil and enter World Tier 3, you’ll be able to start farming these to fight even more groups of elite enemies. Elite foes have a greater chance of dropping Legendary gear, so you’ll definitely want to spend most of your time running these to get Legendary gear for all your slots.

Once in World Tier 3, you’ll also start getting Sacred gear, which are essentially powered up versions of the regular Rare and Legendary gear you got in World Tiers 1 and 2. Sacred gear generally come with more affixes and better stat rolls, so spend as much time as you want in these Nightmare Dungeons to farm your loot.

4. Run Helltides

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Helltides are timed events that spawn in random regions in Sanctuary, and they basically task you with killing a bunch of enemies and tough bosses during the specified window. Upon killing these enemies, you’ll be rewarded with a special currency called Aberrant Cinders, which can then be used to open chests that have a very high chance of giving you Legendary gear.

Helltides also reward you with rare crafting materials that can’t be obtained anywhere else, and these are required to upgrade your strongest gear, so definitely make some time to clear out Helltides when you can. One thing to note is that if you happen to die during a Helltide, you’ll lose some of the Cinders you’ve accumulated, so run away if you get into a fight you can’t handle quite yet.

5. Fight World Bosses

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Ashava probably needs no introduction at this point, but if you haven’t already, consider checking out some of the world bosses Diablo 4 has to offer. We’ll be the first to admit that the world bosses aren’t quite as interesting or mechanically satisfying to fight as the ones that a game like Lost Ark has to offer, but they’re no slouch either.

They’re almost impossible to take on solo, and often serve as harsh DPS checks to make sure your gear’s up to snuff.

6. Find The Butcher

If you’re an OG Diablo fan, The Butcher needs no introduction either. And okay, maybe this isn’t something you can actively do, but The Butcher does have a small chance of showing up in any of your dungeon runs and at any level. What makes this encounter even more terrifying is the fact that it scales with your level, so you won’t be able to over-level or over-prepare for the fight.

The Butcher is easily one of the toughest boss encounters in the game, and also one of the most exciting challenges Diablo 4 has to offer. So if you’ve got time, why not just run a bunch of dungeons to see if you can get it to spawn?

7. Ascend to World Tier 4

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Once you hit level 70 and you’re feeling prepared for the real endgame stuff, then it’s time to hit World Tier 4 by clearing the Act 3 Capstone Dungeon.

Enemies in World Tier 4 will all be at max level, but you’ll also be able to start farming Ancestral gear, which are even more souped versions of regular and Sacred gear. This is the real endgame farm right here, and you can’t really consider yourself having completed Diablo 4 until you’re completely decked out in Ancestrals.

8. Check Out PvP

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Did you know that Diablo 4 has PvP? No? Well, we wouldn’t fault you for forgetting about it, since you’re barely in the area before the story shuttles you to your next destination. The Fields of Hatred is Diablo 4’s designated PvP zone, where you get to battle other players to earn crystals, which can then be used to purchase a variety of things, such as character and mount cosmetics.

This isn’t really a huge part of the overall experience, but if you’ve always wanted a bit of PvP fun in Diablo, then this is it.

9. Try a New Class

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

We wouldn’t necessarily recommend doing this immediately after you’ve cleared the campaign, as there’s so much build variety to enjoy within each class in Diablo 4. In fact, we wouldn’t recommend even thinking about trying a different class until you’ve cleared at least a few Nightmare Dungeons with whatever class you started out with.

However, if you truly feel like you’ve exhausted all possibilities and options with your current class, then, by all means, start over with a new one. The great thing about Diablo 4 is that it offers tons of replay value with its multiple classes, allowing you to experience the game in a whole new way.

10. Collect All Achievements

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

And finally, this is for the completionists out there. There are a whole ton of achievements to hunt down in Diablo 4, ranging from killing a specific number of enemies within a few seconds, to opening a certain number of chests. Achievements usually unlock new title options for your profile as well, and if you’re really into proper profile customization, then this is the way to go.

And those are all the things you should do after beating Diablo 4. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

About the author

Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing is the Reviews Editor for Twinfinite, and a History graduate from Singapore. She's been in the games media industry for nine years, trawling through showfloors, conferences, and spending a ridiculous amount of time making in-depth spreadsheets for min-max-y RPGs. When she's not singing the praises of Amazon's Kindle as the greatest technological invention of the past two decades, you can probably find her in a FromSoft rabbit hole.

More Stories by Zhiqing Wan

Related Posts