How to Find & Defeat The Butcher in Diablo 4

The Butcher is an iconic and infamous enemy from the original Diablo, and it’s back in Diablo 4 as a fearsome foe that will present a challenge no matter what level you’re at. Here’s how to find and defeat The Butcher in Diablo 4.

How to Spawn The Butcher in Diablo 4

Spawning The Butcher in Diablo 4 is a completely random affair. You have a chance of encountering it in any dungeon, at any level, and in any room within that dungeon. This means that whenever you enter a new room in a dungeon, there is a small chance that The Butcher could randomly show up to make your life hell.

It’s worth keeping in mind that The Butcher also scales with your character level, and you could encounter it as early as level 5, or in the endgame, when you’re at max level and have started filling out your Paragon board. This also means that it’s impossible to overlevel yourself or overprepare for the fight, and you should always be ready for a tough challenge if and when it does show up.

Finally, if you do get killed by The Butcher, it will despawn. There are no second chances, and you’ll just have to wait till you get lucky again.

How to Beat The Butcher in Diablo 4

The Butcher is an incredibly tough enemy to down, and if you’re playing solo, classes with an emphasis on single-target abilities will fare much better. The Barbarian, Rogue, and Sorcerer in particular will do well on this front, especially since the latter two classes will also be able to deal damage from a distance.

There are a few attacks to be aware of, including the Hook, where The Butcher can fling a hook at you to pull you in, leaving you stunned for a few seconds. Its Headbutt and Charge attacks also allow it to close the distance quickly, and will also inflict Stun. It’s imperative that you always stay on the move to avoid being hit by these attacks, as getting stunned will leave you open to taking tons of additional damage.

Here’s a list of all attacks from the Butcher so you know what to prepare for:

Charge : The Butcher will charge at you from a distance dealing damage. This attack also stuns you if it lands.

: The Butcher will charge at you from a distance dealing damage. This attack also stuns you if it lands. Cleaver Swing : This is the Butcher’s main attack where it swings its Cleaver. It doesn’t inflict a status effect, but it can do hefty damage.

: This is the Butcher’s main attack where it swings its Cleaver. It doesn’t inflict a status effect, but it can do hefty damage. Headbutt: Sometimes the Butcher will just stick its head down and ram it straight into you. This, like Charge, will also inflict the Stun status effect, and deal damage.

Sometimes the Butcher will just stick its head down and ram it straight into you. This, like Charge, will also inflict the Stun status effect, and deal damage. Hook : Arguably the most annoying attack in the Butcher’s arsenal. It’ll fire a Hook towards you and pull you towards it. It also stuns you, meaning you’re a sitting duck while it uses one of its big damage-dealing attacks.

: Arguably the most annoying attack in the Butcher’s arsenal. It’ll fire a Hook towards you and pull you towards it. It also stuns you, meaning you’re a sitting duck while it uses one of its big damage-dealing attacks. Roar: I hated Roar with a passion in my encounters with the Butcher. This move inflicts the Slow effect, making it nigh-on impossible to just run away from the battle.

Rewards for Beating The Butcher

It’s still unclear what the unique loot table is for The Butcher in Diablo 4, but players have reported obtaining the Butcher’s Cleaver, which is a one-handed axe that can be wielded by the Barbarian class.

You can also obtain other generic high level loot by killing The Butcher, though it remains to be seen whether there are more unique weapons to get from this fight.

That’s all you need to know about how to find and beat The Butcher in Diablo 4. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

