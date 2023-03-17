Is Diablo 4 Beta Crossplay Between PC, PlayStation & Xbox? Answered

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Diablo 4 will be launching across a number of platforms including PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. The dungeon crawling RPG will once again feature multiplayer to play with other friends online. While cross-platform multiplayer was not a feature when Diablo 3 released back in 2012, will it be included in the latest entry? Here is what we know about Diablo 4 crossplay between PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Crossplay Between PC, PlayStation, and Xbox for Diablo 4

Diablo 4, both the Open Beta and the full game, does contain crossplay with PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. That means that up to four friends can play with each other in one session regardless of what console each person owns.

The game also supports cross-progression, where you can take your progress from one version of the game and continue it on another platform right where you left it. Although, you will have to buy the game separately on multiple systems to take advantage of the feature.

Crossplay and cross-progression will require a Battle.net account and any console-specific accounts linked together. That is where your friends list and progress will stay, so you just simply have to sign in to play anywhere or with anybody.

That is what we know about Diablo 4 crossplay between PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. Be sure to stay with Twinfinite for more Diablo 4 coverage and follow the links below for other helpful guides, such as whether beta progress will carry over to the full game and how to get the Wolf Pack item in the beta.

