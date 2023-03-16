What’s Included in Diablo 4 Beta? Explained

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Diablo 4 will be launching for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One on June 6, but Blizzard will be holding two beta weekends prior to its release. Both betas offer a tiny slice of gameplay compared to the full game. Here is what is included in the Diablo 4 beta.

What’s Included in the Diablo 4 Early Access and Open Beta

Both the Early Access Beta and the Open Beta will contain the same amount of content with a few differences, but players will not be missing out on anything by not getting in early.

Players will have access to three character classes—Barbarian, Rogue, and Sorcerer—during the Early Access Beta, while the Open Beta will add an additional two classes with Druid and Necromancer. Characters will have a max level cap of 25, but players will have 10 slots per account to make multiple characters.

The Fractured Peaks zone will be the only environment in both betas and can be explored with no time limit. The zone contains the Prologue and entirety of Act 1 for the main quest, numerous side quests, optional World Events, the longer Legion Events, tight Dungeons, and the world boss Ashava.

Both betas also offer online co-op for up to four players across all platforms, but each player must have their own access to the beta. The console versions additionally offer two-player couch co-op, but the second player must have a Battle.net account and console-specific account linked.

That is what is included in the Diablo 4 beta. Be sure to stay with Twinfinite for more Diablo 4 coverage and check out the links below for other helpful guides for the game.

