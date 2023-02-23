When Is Diablo IV’s Open Beta? Early Access & Standard Dates Explained

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Diablo IV is set to return back to hell this coming June, but players will be able to get a small sample of it before its official launch. The dungeon crawling action RPG will be holding two separate betas that players can join, though one has specific requirements. Here is everything you need to know about Diablo IV’s Open Beta Early Access and standard dates.

The first beta being held for Diablo IV is labeled as an Early Access Beta and is only available to all players who have preordered the digital version of Diablo IV on any platform. The game offers three editions — Standard, Deluxe, and Ultimate — that can be preordered digitally, but any edition will give access to the Early Access Beta.

The Early Access Beta will begin on Friday, March 17, and end on Sunday, March 19. Players who have preordered any edition of Diablo IV will have to follow specific instructions to gain access to the Early Access Beta.

Diablo IV Open Beta Release Date

Meanwhile, the Open Beta will start on Friday, March 24, and end two days later on Sunday, March 26. The Open Beta will be available to players across all platforms regardless of preorder.

Early Access Beta players will be able to continue their progress into the Open Beta, though it contains the Prologue, the entirety of Act 1, the Fractured Peaks zone, and a character level cap of 25. No beta progress will be carried over to the full game when it launches for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on June 6.

That is everything you need to know about Diablo IV's Open Beta Early Access and standard dates.

