How to Get Early Access to Diablo IV Open Beta

Image source: Battle.net

Diablo IV’s official launch is nearly upon us, and the developers have announced an open beta of the upcoming ARPG title. Players will have the opportunity to thoroughly experience the early stages of Diablo IV during the Open Beta and Early Access weekends. This will include an initial exposure to the campaign through the Prologue, as well as full access to Act 1. So without any further ado, here’s how you can gain early access to Diablo IV Open Beta prior to the game’s official launch.

How To Join Diablo IV Open Beta

If you have pre-ordered the digital edition of the Diablo IV, Early Access to the Open Beta will be instantly accessible on the platform you purchased for, and you don’t need to take any further action. However, if you have an Early Access code, you can find the instructions listed below.

Visit diablo.com/beta and either login or create a Battle.net account. Enter your code and select your gaming platform and region (if applicable) from the drop-down menu. Before clicking the Redeem button, ensure that you have made the correct choices. A success page will confirm that your code has been validly redeemed and added to your account. PC players will be given immediate access, whereas console players will receive a platform-specific code via email, sent to the email address associated with their Battle.net account closer to the start of Early Access.

Please note: Your Diablo IV Beta Early Access code can only be claimed once and is non-replaceable.

It’s worth noting that the progress during the early beta access will be carried over to the open weekend. However, players will lose all the progression once the game is launched globally. Finally, for the Open Beta and Early Access weekends, your character can only level up to Level 25.

That’s everything you need to know about Diablo IV Open Beta Early Access. Check out the relevant links below.

Related Posts