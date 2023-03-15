Diablo 4 Beta Preload Time: When Early Download Starts & How to Preload

Image source: Blizzard Entertainment

As the much-awaited Diablo IV inches closer to its full release, fans can barely hold their excitement! Fortunately, prior to its official release, the fans can immerse themselves in a sneak peek of the game’s build called Diablo 4 open beta test. As is tradition, many players are wondering when and how they can preload the game’s beta version. With that said, here we have explained the Diablo 4 Beta Preload time window & steps to download it.

When Does Diablo 4 Beta Early Download Start? Answered

The Diablo 4 Beta early download begins on Wednesday, March 15th, at 9 a.m. PDT. However, it’s worth noting that the players who have pre-purchased Diablo IV will receive Early Access to the open beta during the first phase.

Those who haven’t pre-ordered a digital copy can still join the open beta, which starts on Wednesday, March 22nd, at 9 a.m. PDT. The players who have already downloaded the early access don’t need to download it again for the open beta.

The Diablo 4 open beta is available to play on Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4.

How To Early Download Diablo IV Open Beta

To download and play Diablo IV on a PC , you need to launch the Battle.net client. If you haven’t added the game to your Favorites bar, you can do so by clicking on the + icon. Otherwise, you can find it by accessing the All Games page, which will be listed at the top. Once you’re on the Diablo IV Game Page, click the blue Install button. After the game finishes installing, click Play to launch it.

, you need to launch the Battle.net client. If you haven’t added the game to your Favorites bar, you can do so by clicking on the + icon. Otherwise, you can find it by accessing the All Games page, which will be listed at the top. Once you’re on the Diablo IV Game Page, click the blue Install button. After the game finishes installing, click Play to launch it. To download Diablo IV on Xbox , launch the Xbox Store and search for “Diablo IV – Open Beta.” Then, select Download to start the installation process.

, launch the Xbox Store and search for “Diablo IV – Open Beta.” Then, select Download to start the installation process. For PlayStation users, launch the PlayStation Store and search for “Diablo IV Open Beta”. Then, select Download to start the installation process.

That’s everything you need to know about Diablo IV Open Beta Early Download. Check out the relevant links below.

