Diablo IV Open Beta Is Set to Kick off Next Month
A glimpse of the hell that awaits us.
We’re still a ways out from the full release of Diablo IV, but eager fans won’t have long to wait before they can get their hands on a build of the game.
During IGN Fan Fest 2023, it was revealed that an open beta will be held for the title in March and that it will be open to anyone with a PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, or PC. The Beta will cover both the prologue and Act 1 of the story, and will take place in the Fractured Peaks zone. Players can engage in everything this section of the game has to offer, but they will only be able to train up their character of choice to level 25.
The Beta will have two phases. The first is an Early Access phase, where anyone who has pre-purchased Diablo IV can dive in before the wider public gains access. This phase will kick off on Mar. 17 and ends on Mar. 19, and can only be accessed through the redemption of a code provided after one pre-orders the title. The second phase, meanwhile, will be held between Mar. 24 and Mar. 26, and is open to everyone regardless of whether or not a pre-purchase was made.
It should be noted, though, that the game’s developers at Blizzard Entertainment have made it clear that bugs, glitches, and performance issues should be expected given the Beta nature of the game. They will be taking note of any and all feedback players have based on their time with the Beta, and hope players will be forthcoming with the information.
The full release of Diablo IV is currently slated for June 6, 2023. For more on the game, check out any of the related articles down below.
