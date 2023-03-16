How to Get Wolf Pack Pup in Diablo 4 Beta

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Diablo 4 will be holding two separate beta events for players to try out the game before it officially launches for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One on June 6. While the beta is a small portion of the full game, there are a few rewards that can be earned by playing either beta session. Here is how to get the Wolf Pack Pup in the Diablo 4 beta.

How to Unlock the Wolf Pack Pup in Diablo 4 Beta

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

One of the unique rewards that can be earned from the Diablo 4 beta and will carry over to the official release of the game is the Beta Wolf Pack cosmetic item, a pup that sleeps snugly on your character’s back. The Wolf Pack item can be earned by reaching level 20 on one character.

There are no restrictions on class or other criteria, just simply get to level 20 with one character. This same requirement will also unlock the Early Voyager Title.

The final item that can be earned from the beta is the Initial Casualty Title, which is unlocked by reaching Kyovashad with one character. Kyovashad is the first town players will encounter after the Prologue, which is available in both the Early Access Beta and Open Beta.

That is how to get the Wolf Pack Pup in the Diablo 4 beta. Be sure to stay with Twinfinite for more upcoming Diablo 4 coverage and follow the links below for other helpful guides, such as when you can preload the beta and what is included in it.

