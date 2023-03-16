Will Diablo 4 Beta Progress Carry Over to the Full Game? Answered

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Blizzard Entertainment will be holding two betas for Diablo 4 before its launch on June 6 for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. Both will be held on two separate weekends, and it would seem plausible that some of the progress from playing would transfer over to the full release even though the beta is not an explicit demo. Here is the lowdown on if Diablo 4 beta progress will carry over into the full game.

Does Diablo 4 Beta Progress Carry Over to the Full Game?

The short answer is no, any progress made during either the Early Access Beta or Open Beta will not be carried over to the full game when it releases in June. Players who have participated in the Early Access Beta will be able to continue their progress into the Open Beta weekend, but all progress made during both betas will be erased before the official release.

While your characters and gear will be deleted, there are a few rewards that can be earned by playing though the beta. The Wolf Pack cosmetic item and Early Voyager Title can be unlocked by getting your character to a certain level, and the Initial Casualty Title can also unlock by visiting a certain town within the beta.

There is your answer about whether Diablo 4 beta progress will carry over into the full game. Check back with Twinfinite for more upcoming Diablo 4 coverage and check out the links below for other helpful guides for the beta and game.

