Diablo 4 Beta Queue Times: How Long Will It Take to Login? Explained

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

It’s been a long time coming but the Diablo 4 open beta has finally arrived, and fans are chomping at the bit to join in on the fun and get a taster of all the changes Blizzard Entertainment has implemented in its latest rendition of its iconic dungeon crawler RPG. With excitement reaching a fever pitch, you may have downloaded the beta and you may now be sat waiting in a queue. For those wondering how long it takes to login to the Diablo 4 beta, here’s everything you need to know.

How Long Are the Diablo 4 Beta Queue Times?

At the time of writing, there does seem to be a fairly lengthy wait to get into the Diablo 4 open beta. From our experience, even though we’d waited in the queue for 10 minutes, the Blizzard launcher made us restart our queue time as we were hit with a “Trouble Finding Servers Error”.

From what we can gather, it looks like you’ll be waiting for around an hour or so before you can get into the Diablo 4 open beta as there appears to be too many people trying to access the open beta servers, which is causing a bottleneck.

Don’t give up hope, however. If you’re currently in the Diablo 4 beta queue, we’d suggest waiting it out and being patient.

Can You Speed Up the Queue Time in the Diablo 4 Beta?

Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but no, you won’t be able to speed up the queue time on your end. Most of the factors that impact server queue times are outside of your control, so we’d recommend being persistent and waiting the allotted time. Don’t worry, with a little bit of luck, you’ll soon get into the Diablo 4 beta!

So, there you have it. We hope this helped to shed some light on how long it takes to login to the Diablo 4 beta. For more, here’s what the max level cap is and how many co-op players the latest game accommodates.

