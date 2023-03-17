What the Max Level Cap Is in Diablo 4 Beta

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Blizzard Entertainment’s iconic dungeon crawler RPG is back with its long-awaited follow-up, Diablo 4. Blending melee and magic with exploration and deep character progression, the isometric multiplayer action title is making waves right now thanks to a recently launched beta. For those keen adventurers who’re planning on diving in, you may be wondering what the max level cap is in the Diablo IV open beta. Here’s everything you need to know.

What’s the Max Level Cap in the Diablo 4 Beta? Answered

In short, the max level cap in the Diablo 4 open beta is Level 25. Of course, once you reach that threshold, you’ll still be able to continue your adventure through the first zone within the open beta as you lay waste to hordes of otherworldly beasts and demons. However, you’ll simply stop accruing XP.

Interestingly, the max level cap in the full Diablo 4 game will allegedly be Level 100, so the open beta will give you a terrific opportunity to level up and mold your character as you see fit.

Does My Level and XP Progression Carry Over to the Full Diablo 4 Game? Answered

Unfortunately, all progression in the Diablo 4 open beta will not carry over to the full game. On the one hand, that may come as disappointing news for some. That being said, at least everyone who jumps in when the full game launches on June 6 will start at the same point, meaning that it’ll be a fresh start for everybody.

So, that about wraps things up. We hope this helped to answer your query regarding what the max level cap is in the Diablo IV open beta. For more, here’s whether or not the game will feature crossplay support.

