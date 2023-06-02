How to Upgrade Healing Potions in Diablo 4

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

In a hardcore grind ’em up like Diablo 4, every hit point counts. Not only does having ample amounts of health keep your character from pushing up the virtual daisies, but it also gives you peace of mind, knowing that death’s door isn’t round the corner. So, for those wondering how to upgrade their Healing Potions in Diablo 4, here’s everything you need to know.

Upgrading Healing Potions in Diablo 4

First things first, your character is going to need to be Level 10 before you can start upgrading their Healing Potions. Once you reach this level, you’ll unlock a new Urgent Quest tasking you with visiting an Alchemist, such as Verdoka in Kyovashad. On your map, her location will be marked with a Mortar and Pestle symbol, which is near the southwest gate of Kyovashad. However, any Alchemist in the game can perform these upgrades for you.

Once you’ve spoken to the Alchemist, you’ll be able to start upgrading your Healing Potions, though as is par for the course in a grinder’s paradise like Diablo 4, the higher the level you are, the better. At first, you’ll only be able to upgrade your Healing Potions from Weak — which is what you start with — to Tiny, which is a slight step up, as long as you have the required materials.

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

To upgrade to Weak Healing Potions, you’ll need two Gallowvine, which are the small green plants that you’ll find peppered around the world of Diablo 4. However, as you level up and upgrade your Healing Potions even further, you’ll need additional materials. See the table below for further details:

Type of Healing Potion Materials Needed Health Replenished Level Requirement Tiny 2 x Gallowvine Heals 48 Life instantly and 35% of your Maximum Life over 3 seconds. 10 Minor 15 x Gallowvine, 5 x Biteberries, 400 Gold Heals 80 Life instantly and 35% of your Maximum Life over 3 seconds 20 Light 20 x Gallowvine, 10 x Biteberries, 5 x Crushed Beast Bones, 470 Gold Heals 141 Life instantly and 35% of your Maximum Life over 3 seconds 30 Moderate 20 x Gallowvine, 5 x Demon’s Hearts, 12 x Howler Moss, 900 Gold Heals 378 Life instantly and 35% of your Maximum Life over 3 seconds 45 Strong 27 x Gallowvine, 15 x Reddamine, 5 x Palentogue, 1,700 Gold Heals 559 Life instantly and 35% of your Maximum Life over 3 seconds 60 Greater 36 x Blightshade, 18 x Lifesbane, 5 x Angelbreath, 5 x Grave Dust, 2,500 Gold Heals 827 Life instantly and 35% of your Maximum Life over 3 seconds 70 Major 27 x Blightshade, 27 x Biteberries, 27 x Redamine, 27 x Lifesbane, 27 x Howler Moss, 10 x Angel Breath, 5 Fiend Roses, 5,000 Gold Heals 827 Life instantly and 35% of your Maximum Life over 3 seconds 80 Superior 36 x Blightshade, 36 x Howler Moss, 20 x Demon’s Hearts, 20 x Grave Dust, 10 x Fiend Roses, 20 x Angelbreat, 10 x Forgotten Souls Heals 1,274 Life instantly and 35% of your Maximum Life over 3 seconds 90

And that concludes our guide on how to upgrade your Healing Potions in Diablo 4. For more, here’s what you should inscribe in the wood in the Rite of Passage. Otherwise, why not explore our further coverage down below before you go.

About the author

Dylan Chaundy Dylan is a Senior Writer at Twinfinite and has been with the site for over two years, and in the games media industry for over a decade. He typically covers horror, RPGs, shooters, indie titles and movies, and loves reading, pizza and skateboarding; ideally, at the same time. He has a degree in English Literature from Aberystwyth University, Wales. He thinks FTL may be the most perfect game ever created. More Stories by Dylan Chaundy

Related Posts