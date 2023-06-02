What Should You Inscribe in the Wood in Diablo 4 Rite of Passage? Explained

After you take care of all the crazy villagers, you’ll then be tasked with heading northeast to find a Lorath the hermit who lives in a cabin. After poking around his cabin in the middle of nowhere, you’ll kickstart Diablo 4’s Rite of Passage quest, which tasks you with accompanying Lorath to Kyovashad. However, before you can enter this new locale, you’ll need to perform a cleansing ritual which involves choosing to inscribe something in wood.

How to Complete Rite of Passage in Diablo 4

Before you can head into Kyovashad, you’ll need to perform a cleansing ritual by writing a sin on a piece of wood and throwing it into the fire. You’re given five options for different sins you can write onto the wood.

Image Credit: Activision Blizzard via Twinfinite

The five words you can inscribe into the wood are:

Fear

Anger

Pride

Greed

Nothing but Scribbles

Turns out, you don’t need to worry about what you inscribe in the wood during the Rite of Passage quest! This is just a superficial decision and doesn’t make any impact on the gameplay itself. I selected fear, while a friend of mine chose anger, and there’s absolutely no difference in how things unfolded in both of our games after that. If we were you, we’d go for the ‘nothing but scribbles’ option, just because it seems very edgy, and who doesn’t love an absolute edgelord of a demon slayer? Nobody, that’s who!

That’s everything you need to know on what to inscribe in the wood during Diablo 4‘s Rite of Passage quest. For more tips and tricks on the game, be sure to check out our beginner tips and tricks guide, how to respec in Diablo 4 in case you made a bad ability point investment, and how to fix the your account is currently locked error code.

