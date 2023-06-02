How to Fix ‘Your Account Is Currently Locked’ Error in Diablo 4

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

One of the most frustrating issues with modern gaming is when you’re hit with a random error, which sometimes puts the kibosh on your entire gaming session. Case in point: if you’re one of the unlucky folks who’re experiencing the ‘Your Account Is Currently Locked’ error in Diablo 4, you may be wondering if there’s a quick fix to bypass the dilemma. With that in mind, let’s get into it!

How to Solve ‘Your Account Is Currently Locked’ Error in Diablo 4

First things first, don’t worry too much, as this is a fairly generic error message that is plaguing many Diablo 4 players right now. Essentially, it means that there are too many people logging into the servers at the same time, which is causing an overload on the game’s servers.

As a result, you may want to try these tips to help get you back into the game as soon as possible:

Firstly, just as the error code recommends, simply wait a few minutes before trying to log back in again. Go make yourself a hot beverage, and hopefully by the time you try logging in again, the issue will be resolved.

before trying to log back in again. Go make yourself a hot beverage, and hopefully by the time you try logging in again, the issue will be resolved. Secondly, we’d suggest checking Diablo’s official Twitter account to check if the problem is widespread and affecting all players, as sometimes — especially with online-centric games — servers go down for maintenance which may impact your online experience.

If the issue continues to persist, we’d recommend doing a hard reset of your console or PC. Sometimes this can help solve issues like these.

of your console or PC. Sometimes this can help solve issues like these. Next, another port of call is by checking your internet connection . If your internet connection is working fine, then we’d recommend resetting your router , which is pretty easy to do. Basically, switch off your router, wait 30 seconds or so, and then switch it back on.

. If your internet connection is working fine, then we’d recommend , which is pretty easy to do. Basically, switch off your router, wait 30 seconds or so, and then switch it back on. If all of the above suggestions fail to work and you’re still getting the error, the final solution would be to contact Blizzard’s customer support.

With a little patience, hopefully ‘Your Account Is Currently Locked’ error will be resolved sooner rather than later. We’ve got our fingers crossed!

And with that, we conclude our guide on how to fix ‘Your Account Is Currently Locked’ error in Diablo 4. For more, here’s what Overpower Damage does in the game. Or alternatively, feel free to browse our further coverage down below before you go.

