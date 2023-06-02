Diablo 4 Overpower Damage, Explained

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, where fans get to fight back against the forces of hell and indulge themselves in a staggering amount of loot. That’s right Diablo 4 brings more of the RPG looter action to our screens, complete with some new gameplay elements and a plethora of stats to wrap our heads around. If, like me, you’ve been a little confused at what the heck Overpower Damage in Diablo 4 is, fear not! This guide will explain all you need to know after I spent hours wrapping my head around it in-game.

What Is Overpower Damage?

First off, it’s worth noting that there’s no special button you need to press in order to get Overpower Damage. This is simply a stat that’s applied to certain skills or weapons. For example, the Barbarian class’ Combat Bash grants an Overpowered Chance percentage.

The extra damage dealt by Overpower Damage is determined by a number of things, which we’ll explain further on in this guide. You’ll know that your dealing Overpower Damage, though, when the numbers of your attacks are blue, or orange in the case where an attack criticals and is overpowered.

How to Increase Overpower Damage in Diablo 4

Image Credit: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Overpower Damage will always scale with the skill used to make the attack. For example, if you use an attack that deals 100 Damage, then the Overpower Damage inflicted will be greater than that of an attack that deals 50 Damage.

You can, however, increase your character’s Willpower stat, as this will increase Overpower Damage. Specifically, 1 Willpower increases your Overpower Damage by 0.25% for all classes. Your Overpower Damage is capped at 150% against player characters, just to make sure things don’t get too crazy in PvP.

Placing Rubies in Weapons

By placing Rubies in your preferred weapons, you can grant an increased % of Overpower Damage to your attacks. The amount will vary depending on the weapon and attack used.

Legendary Aspects

There are a few Legendary Aspects that grant an increase to Overpower Damage. These are:

Aspect of Rathma’s Chosen (Necromancer) – Whenever your Blood Skills Overpower, you gain 20-50% Attack Speed for 4 seconds.

– Whenever your Blood Skills Overpower, you gain 20-50% Attack Speed for 4 seconds. Aspect of Untimely Death (Necromancer) – Each percent of your Maximum Life you heal beyond 100% grants you 0.5% bonus Overpower damage on your next Overpowering attack, up to a 20-60% bonus.

– Each percent of your Maximum Life you heal beyond 100% grants you 0.5% bonus Overpower damage on your next Overpowering attack, up to a 20-60% bonus. Earthstriker’s Aspect (Barbarian) – After swapping weapons 10 times, your next attack will Overpower and deal 30-50% increased Overpower damage.

Class Skills

Finally, there are certain skills for the Barbarian, Druid and Necromancer classes that can grant an increase to Overpower Damage dealt. These often require you to have met certain requirements, such as using a particular weapon type, defeating enemies in certain ways, or using a particular skill a set amount of times.

Increase Life & Fortify Stats

The game states that the bonus damage from Overpower is based on the sum of your current Life and Fortify stats. As such, you should focus on regularly increasing these if you want to bolster your Overpower damage.

How to Increase Overpower Chance

Image Credit: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

As noted in the game’s tutorial menus, your chance to Overpower cannot be increased as a basic stat. It will always be at 3%. Instead, Overpower Chance can be guaranteed by specific effects of various gear and loot that you’ll encounter on your journey.

Keep an eye out for Overpower Chance being mentioned in the details of various gear on your adventure.

All Overpower Skills in Diablo 4

Only the Barbarian, Druid and Necromancer classes have Overpower skills in Diablo 4. All of these are listed below:

Barbarian

Bash – Modifier: After Critically Striking 4 times with Bash using a Two-Handed weapon, your next Core or Weapon Mastery skill will Overpower.

– Modifier: After Critically Striking 4 times with Bash using a Two-Handed weapon, your next Core or Weapon Mastery skill will Overpower. Brute Force – Your Overpower deals 15% increased damage when using a Two-Handed weapon.

– Your Overpower deals 15% increased damage when using a Two-Handed weapon. Gushing Wounds – Overpowering a Bleeding enemy creates an explosion that inflicts 2% Bleeding Damage over 5 seconds.

– Overpowering a Bleeding enemy creates an explosion that inflicts 2% Bleeding Damage over 5 seconds. Hammer of the Ancients with Violent Hammer of the Ancients – After Overpowering with Hammer of the Ancients, you deal 30% more damage for 5 seconds.

Druid

Boulder – Modifier: When Boulder reaches the end of its path, enemies hit are slowed by 30% for 3 seconds. If Boulder Overpowered, enemies are Stunned for 4 seconds instead.

– Modifier: When Boulder reaches the end of its path, enemies hit are slowed by 30% for 3 seconds. If Boulder Overpowered, enemies are Stunned for 4 seconds instead. Provocation – When you remain in Werebear form for at least 30 seconds, your next Skill will Overpower.

– When you remain in Werebear form for at least 30 seconds, your next Skill will Overpower. Pulverize – Modifier: Your next Pulverize will Overpower every 12 seconds while you remain Health. Enemies Overpowered by Pulverize are also stunned for 2 seconds.

– Modifier: Your next Pulverize will Overpower every 12 seconds while you remain Health.

Necromancer

Blood Lance with Supernatural Blood Lance – Modifier: After casting Blood Lance 8 times, your next cast of Blood Lance is guaranteed to Overpower and spawns a Blood Orb under the first enemy hit.

– Modifier: After casting Blood Lance 8 times, your next cast of Blood Lance is guaranteed to Overpower and spawns a Blood Orb under the first enemy hit. Blood Mist with Enhanced Blood Mist – Modifier: Casting a Skill that Overpowers reduces the cooldown of Blood Mist by 2 seconds.

– Modifier: Casting a Skill that Overpowers reduces the cooldown of Blood Mist by 2 seconds. Blood Surge with Paranormal Blood Surge – Modifier: If an enemy is damaged by Blood Surge’s Nova while you are health, then gain 1 stack of Overwhelming Blood. When you have 5 stacks of Overwhelming Blood, your next Blood Surge Overpowers.

– Modifier: If an enemy is damaged by Blood Surge’s Nova while you are health, then gain 1 stack of Overwhelming Blood. When you have 5 stacks of Overwhelming Blood, your next Blood Surge Overpowers. Rathma’s Vigor – Increase your Maximum Life by 10%. After being Healthy for 15 seconds, your next Blood Skill Overpowers.

– Increase your Maximum Life by 10%. After being Healthy for 15 seconds, your next Blood Skill Overpowers. Tides of Blood – Your Blood Skills deal 5% increased Overpower damage. This bonus is doubled while you are Healthy.

That’s everything you need to know on Diablo 4’s Overpower Damage. For more tips and tricks to help you overcome the forces flowing from the depths of hell, be sure to check out our guides. We’ve got beginner tips and tricks, an explanation on how to respec in Diablo 4, a Diablo 4 Renown guide, and the best Necromancer Bone Build in Diablo 4, to name just a few.

