Diablo 4 Damage Number Colors Explained: Blue & Orange Color Meanings

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Diablo 4 is a pretty simple and straightforward game that most new players can just jump in and enjoy, but there are plenty of intricacies to it as well, and that’s where we come in. If you’re wondering what the different damage number colors mean in Diablo 4, here’s what you need to know.

All Diablo 4 Damage Number Colors, Explained

There are four different damage number colors in Diablo 4: white, yellow, blue, and orange. They all represent different things, and serve as a good indicator of what kind of damage you’re dealing in combat. Here’s what they mean.

White: Base damage.

Yellow: Critical damage. Yellow numbers pop up whenever you deal a critical hit, and this is dependent on your Critical Strike Chance stat.

Yellow numbers pop up whenever you deal a critical hit, and this is dependent on your Critical Strike Chance stat. Blue: Overpower damage. This has a 3% chance of occurring, and is basically extra damage you can deal on top of your base damage. Overpower damage can be guaranteed through specific weapon effects and other conditions.

This has a 3% chance of occurring, and is basically extra damage you can deal on top of your base damage. Overpower damage can be guaranteed through specific weapon effects and other conditions. Orange: Critical Overpower damage. This occurs whenever you get a critical hit while dealing Overpower damage.

How to Deal Overpower Damage

So now that we know what the different colors mean, let’s talk about Overpower damage in Diablo 4 and how it actually works. The Overpower system is new to Diablo 4, and it scales with your Life and Fortify stats. Your chance of dealing Overpower damage is fixed at 3%, so there’s no way to increase its chance of occuring, but as alluded to previously, there are weapon effects and skills you can make use of to guarantee it triggering.

For instance, Barbarians, Druids, and Necromancers can invest in skills to help guarantee Overpower damage. Aside from that, though, you’ll largely be stuck with the 3% chance trigger.

That’s all you need to know about what the damage number colors mean in Diablo 4. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

About the author

Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing is the Reviews Editor for Twinfinite, and a History graduate from Singapore. She's been in the games media industry for nine years, trawling through showfloors, conferences, and spending a ridiculous amount of time making in-depth spreadsheets for min-max-y RPGs. When she's not singing the praises of Amazon's Kindle as the greatest technological invention of the past two decades, you can probably find her in a FromSoft rabbit hole.

More Stories by Zhiqing Wan

Related Posts