Diablo 4 Damage Number Colors Explained: Blue & Orange Color Meanings
Go for the blues and oranges!
Diablo 4 is a pretty simple and straightforward game that most new players can just jump in and enjoy, but there are plenty of intricacies to it as well, and that’s where we come in. If you’re wondering what the different damage number colors mean in Diablo 4, here’s what you need to know.
All Diablo 4 Damage Number Colors, Explained
There are four different damage number colors in Diablo 4: white, yellow, blue, and orange. They all represent different things, and serve as a good indicator of what kind of damage you’re dealing in combat. Here’s what they mean.
- White: Base damage.
- Yellow: Critical damage. Yellow numbers pop up whenever you deal a critical hit, and this is dependent on your Critical Strike Chance stat.
- Blue: Overpower damage. This has a 3% chance of occurring, and is basically extra damage you can deal on top of your base damage. Overpower damage can be guaranteed through specific weapon effects and other conditions.
- Orange: Critical Overpower damage. This occurs whenever you get a critical hit while dealing Overpower damage.
How to Deal Overpower Damage
So now that we know what the different colors mean, let’s talk about Overpower damage in Diablo 4 and how it actually works. The Overpower system is new to Diablo 4, and it scales with your Life and Fortify stats. Your chance of dealing Overpower damage is fixed at 3%, so there’s no way to increase its chance of occuring, but as alluded to previously, there are weapon effects and skills you can make use of to guarantee it triggering.
For instance, Barbarians, Druids, and Necromancers can invest in skills to help guarantee Overpower damage. Aside from that, though, you’ll largely be stuck with the 3% chance trigger.
That’s all you need to know about what the damage number colors mean in Diablo 4. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.
About the author
- Diablo IV Review – We Found Loot In a Hopeless Place
- Here’s What Diablo IV’s Endgame Is Going to Look Like
- Be Prepared For Long Queue Times in Diablo IV’s Open Beta this Weekend
- Diablo IV General Manager Explains Why Splitscreen Co-Op Isn’t Possible on PC
- When Is Diablo IV’s Open Beta? Early Access & Standard Dates Explained