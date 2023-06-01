Diablo 4 Beginner Tips & Tricks

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Whether you’re a longtime fan or newcomer, Diablo 4 is a great entry point and there’s plenty to learn and get to grips with. The game may seem overwhelming at first, but we’re here to help ensure that you get a smooth start to things. Here are five beginner tips and tricks to keep in mind as you journey through Diablo 4.

You Can Respec Anytime

The beautiful thing about Diablo 4 is that there are quite a number of different class builds you can experiment with, and the best part is that the respeccing process is extremely painless. All you have to do is select the Refund option when you open the skills screen, then pay a small amount of Gold to reset all your skill points.

Refunding is free for the first eight levels, though the cost does increase the more skill points you have. You can do this as often as you’d like as long as you have the Gold, allowing you to really tweak and refine your build until you’re happy with it.

Play in Co-op If Possible

Diablo 4 is great as a solo experience, but it’s even more enjoyable if you’re playing it with friends. Aside from just having more fun in a group, there are gameplay benefits to playing in co-op as well. You get an experience bonus by playing in a group, or even by playing in close proximity with other players in the shared open-world.

This will allow you to rack up experience points quickly, and also help propel you towards the level cap even before you’ve cleared the campaign. While it’s not necessary to hit the cap before clearing the campaign, this does grant you access to a few nifty endgame features to really help round out your build.

Don’t Forget Your Potion Upgrades

It’s easy to forget that you can upgrade the capacity and potency of your healing potions, so we’re reminding you right now: don’t forget to do so.

You unlock a new potion upgrade every 10 levels or so, and you can claim the upgrade by talking to any alchemist NPC in a town or outpost. There will be a small arrow icon on top of your potions in the bottom left corner whenever an upgrade is available, so when you see it, make sure to visit the alchemist ASAP.

These upgrades increase the strength of your potions, allowing you to survive the tougher challenges that await you.

Salvage Unwanted Gear

For the most part, Gold is pretty easy to come by in Diablo 4, which is why we’d mostly recommend salvaging your gear instead of selling them. You’ll need raw materials to upgrade your endgame gear, and these can be difficult to farm. By salvaging your gear, you’ll be able to build up a good stock of materials that you can then put towards upgrading stronger gear later on down the line.

Don’t be afraid to salvage your Rare gear, either; you’ll be swimming in these before you know it, and you’ll want to dismantle them for materials to upgrade your Legendary and Unique items.

Clear Dungeons as You Come Across Them

Finally, as you’re exploring the open-world in Diablo 4, you’ll come across plenty of caves, hideouts, and dungeons. Try to clear these as you find them, as you never know what awaits you inside. Besides chests and loot, some Legendary Aspects can only be obtained from dungeons, and they’re usually obtainable pretty early on as well.

For instance, the Splintering Aspect is incredibly useful for Bone Necromancers, and you can grab that as early as Act 2, so make sure you’re tackling dungeons as you find them.

And that concludes our five beginner tips and tricks to keep in mind as you journey through Diablo 4. For more, make sure to take a gander at the links below before you go.

