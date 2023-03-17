How Many Co-op Players Does Diablo 4 Allow? Party Size Explained

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Diablo 4 will soon be launching for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. The game will feature online multiplayer similar to the previous titles, but how many people will be able to play in one session? Will there also be split-screen co-op that was present in the console versions of Diablo 3? Here is what we know about how many co-op players Diablo 4 will allow.

What Is the Max Diablo 4 Party Size for Console & PC? Answered

Diablo 4 allows up to four players to group up and fight demons together in online co-op. For the console versions of the game, up to two players can group up with one another in split-screen couch co-op.

The game also supports cross-platform multiplayer, so you will be able to invite friends from both PC and consoles into your party. Although, the feature will only work if all players have linked their Battle.net accounts with their console-specific accounts. You may have to re-add your friends under your Battle.net friends list in order to see when they appear online if playing between different platforms.

That is what we know about how many co-op players Diablo 4 will allow. Be sure to stay with Twinfinite for upcoming Diablo 4 coverage and follow the links below for more helpful guides on the game, such as how to get the Wolf Pack item and whether beta progress will carry over to the full game.

