Where to Find STB 556 in Warzone DMZ

Image Source: Activision

The Ashika Recon Tier 1 White Lotus mission requires players to search for a Shadow Company STB 556 in DMZ to increase Reputation and earn rewards. But, due to the mode’s immeasurable map sizes, it can be pretty frustrating to look for something as simple as a gun. Fortunately, there’s a quick and easy way to acquire an STB 556, and we’re here to show you what steps you need to take to get it.

STB 556 DMZ Location

The STB 556 can be obtained from fallen Shadow Company soldiers on Ashika Island. Now, you may wonder: Where can you find these specific enemy types? Well, it’s actually much more straightforward than you think, as you’ll practically encounter them almost everywhere in Ashika (they are the primary opponents on the island.)

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

You’ll also be able to tell if they are Shadow Company when you receive a completion for the ‘Kill 5 Shadow Company soldiers’ task while the Ashika Recon mission is active.

Those who are solo players or beginners to DMZ may need to do this mission with a squad, given that you’ll most likely come across other Operators and hordes of AI enemies due to the map’s smaller size. But, if you are feeling adventurous, you can still finish this objective alone with the right equipment.

Anytime players eliminate an AI opponent, they should look for the STB 556 around their fallen bodies and quickly Exfil with it to complete the Ashika Recon mission. You may be able to find this gun by other means, but this technique is more guaranteed and easier to accomplish.

Now that you know where to find the STB 556 in DMZ, you can try to locate other materials on Ashika Island, including the IR Beacon for the White Lotus’ Look Out task. Be sure to also look at the relevant links below for additional DMZ content.

About the author

Kristina Ebanez Kristina is a Freelance Writer and has been with Twinfinite for one year. She typically covers Minecraft, The Sims 4, Disney Dreamlight Valley, anime, Call of Duty, and newly released games. She loves the Metal Gear Solid series (Snake Eater especially), Rockstar's Bully, the Horizon franchise, What Remains of Edith Finch, and many more. Her dog is also an avid video game watcher, primarily when there's a horse or a cat. She has a Bachelor's degree in English from the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo and grew up gaming on the islands. More Stories by Kristina Ebanez

Related Posts