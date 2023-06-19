Where to Find STB 556 in Warzone DMZ
The search for this assault rifle has begun!
The Ashika Recon Tier 1 White Lotus mission requires players to search for a Shadow Company STB 556 in DMZ to increase Reputation and earn rewards. But, due to the mode’s immeasurable map sizes, it can be pretty frustrating to look for something as simple as a gun. Fortunately, there’s a quick and easy way to acquire an STB 556, and we’re here to show you what steps you need to take to get it.
STB 556 DMZ Location
The STB 556 can be obtained from fallen Shadow Company soldiers on Ashika Island. Now, you may wonder: Where can you find these specific enemy types? Well, it’s actually much more straightforward than you think, as you’ll practically encounter them almost everywhere in Ashika (they are the primary opponents on the island.)
You’ll also be able to tell if they are Shadow Company when you receive a completion for the ‘Kill 5 Shadow Company soldiers’ task while the Ashika Recon mission is active.
Those who are solo players or beginners to DMZ may need to do this mission with a squad, given that you’ll most likely come across other Operators and hordes of AI enemies due to the map’s smaller size. But, if you are feeling adventurous, you can still finish this objective alone with the right equipment.
Anytime players eliminate an AI opponent, they should look for the STB 556 around their fallen bodies and quickly Exfil with it to complete the Ashika Recon mission. You may be able to find this gun by other means, but this technique is more guaranteed and easier to accomplish.
Now that you know where to find the STB 556 in DMZ, you can try to locate other materials on Ashika Island, including the IR Beacon for the White Lotus’ Look Out task. Be sure to also look at the relevant links below for additional DMZ content.
