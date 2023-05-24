Best STB 556 Loadout in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

Image Source: Infinity Ward via Twinfinite

The STB 556, despite being fairly middling and even out of favor in past seasons, continues to occupy a spot of real dominance in Warzone 2’s third season. It’s fast-firing and powerful, two lethal factors in any assault rifle. Here are the best STB 556 loadouts in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

Best Warzone 2 STB 556 Build

As previously mentioned, Season 3’s weapon changes strengthened the STB 556 considerably. Its headshot, lower leg and lower torso damage were all increased at the expense of slight range decreases. Pair that with avoiding a nerf in the subsequent Season 3 Reloaded and it remains an AR that excels at medium ranges and is a candidate for the best sniper support weapon in the battle royale.

Its fierce fire-rate does mean there’s a fair amount of kick for players to combat. That’s why we’re paying significant attention to boosting accuracy: the Schlager Tango, Bruen HCR 56 Stock and Stip-40 Grip all reduce recoil, improving the STB’s recoil pattern in a few simple attachments.

Underbarrel: Schlager Tango

Schlager Tango Stock: Bruen HCR 56 Stock

Bruen HCR 56 Stock Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Rear Grip: Stip-40 Grip

Stip-40 Grip Magazine: 42 Round Mag

They’re joined by the Aim OP-V4, which remains our go-to optic on any AR or LMG. It’s open and clear, making it ideal for locking onto enemies at greater distances.

Finally, the 42 Round Mag is essential. Mediocre default magazines exacerbate the rate at which you need to reload and mean that 12 extra shots are crucial – not only in reducing reload frequency but also taking down multiple foes simultaneously.

It’s designed to thrive as your primary weapon and should be used alongside a SMG or, if you’re confident, a sniper rifle.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Best STB 556 Loadout in Modern Warfare 2

For MW2, you won’t need the same emphasis on recoil control or range. Multiplayer gunfights tend to be at closer ranges and place more emphasis on speed. To that end, we’re making changes across the board, instead choosing to augment handling and mobility.

We’re bringing in the Bruen MX9 Stock and Bruen Q900 Grip to massively improve ADS time, with only a very small penalty to aiming stability. Similarly, the Cronen Mini Pro is perfectly adequate for MW2 multiplayer, replacing the Aim OP-V4.

Muzzle: Corvus Slash Gen. 2

Corvus Slash Gen. 2 Underbarrel: Edge-47 Grip

Edge-47 Grip Stock: Bruen MX9 Stock

Bruen MX9 Stock Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip

Finally, to help with accuracy and ensure the STB is still usable at all ranges, we’re going for the Edge-47 Grip and Corvus Slash Gen. 2 muzzle to balance out the lost accuracy from all the other attachments. Each slightly slows ADS time, but not to a major degree and not as much as some other attachments in these slots would.

It’s a well-rounded class and perfect for medium ranges but, provided you’re ADS, the STB’s fire rate can hang up close too.

That’s all you need to know on what’s the best STB 556 loadout for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. Be sure to check out our related Call of Duty section below, or our overall Warzone 2 Weapon Tier List, in which the STB 556 continues to feature highly.

