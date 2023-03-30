Best Warzone 2 Sniper Support Weapons In Season 2 Reloaded

Activision

Warzone 2 snipers remain integral to taking down enemies from afar, but it can be a bit of a conundrum which weapons players should take alongside their sniper. Here, we’re running through the best sniper support weapons in Warzone 2 for Season 2 Reloaded.

The ideal sniper support weapon should be versatile and quicker than a sniper, keeping players protected at close and medium ranges. For that reason, niche options like shotguns, marksman rifles and LMGs are out, with the best options coming from the SMG class and Assault Rifle class.

We’re picking three based on their current strengths and weaknesses in Warzone 2, as well as giving a recommended build for each. Naturally, this list will change as and when the meta does, so come back when Season 3 has dropped and see for yourself which weapons have emerged as ideal sniper support options.

Best Sniper Support Guns in Warzone 2

Chimera

Activision via Twinfinite

As previously mentioned, versatility is crucial to sniper support weapons. The Chimera is well versed in versatility, bridging the gap between an AR and SMG adeptly. It’s quick enough and boasts a good enough fire-rate to be viable up close, but its range remains strong enough to challenge other ARs at medium range.

It does kick slightly more than some other options, but our recommended build balances range, recoil control and handling to make it a balanced and practical sniper support:

Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Stock: Ravage-10

Ravage-10 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Rear Grip: D37 Grip

Kastov-74u

Activision via Twinfinite

Like the Chimera, the Kastov-74u occupies a spot somewhere between a SMG and AR. It doesn’t have the fire-rate of the Honey Badger reincarnation but it does possess the handling and, most importantly, the damage you’ll need in a sniper support.

Specifically, players will want to improve its accuracy and handling, letting its impressive damage and range speak for themselves:

Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Stock: Broadside FCT

Broadside FCT Rear Grip: Demo-X2 Grip

Demo-X2 Grip Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Magazine: 45 Round Mag

STB 556

Activision via Twinfinite

Certainly more AR than SMG, the STB 556‘s major strength is its fire-rate, dispensing shots rapidly. As you can imagine, deploying it accurately and smartly translates to shredding enemy armor, even if its handling could lead to players being caught out if they play aggressively.

We’re opting for attachments that improve accuracy, as the STB’s fire-rate does make recoil a slight issue. Adding in extended magazines and a strong optic make it an excellent mid-range choice, perfect for slotting in alongside the Warzone 2 sniper of your choosing:

Underbarrel: Demo Cleanshot 40

Demo Cleanshot 40 Stock: Bruen HCR 56 Stock

Bruen HCR 56 Stock Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Rear Grip: Stip-40 Grip

Stip-40 Grip Magazine: 42 Round Mag

That rounds off your best options for sniper support weapons in Warzone 2. This list will be updated in the future, so be sure to check back and, in the meantime, check out the related content below.

Related Posts