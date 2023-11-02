The best settings to look your enemy in the eye.

Frames-per-second, or FPS, is arguably the most integral part to being competitive in a first person shooter. Modern Warfare 3 is no exception, and you might need to have a visual FPS counter on screen while playing to ensure your settings are where they need to be.

How to Show FPS in Modern Warfare 3

Showing your FPS in Modern Warfare 3 is very simple. Just follow these quick and easy steps:

Boot up Modern Warfare 3.

Open the Settings.

Switch to the ‘Interface’ tab.

Scroll to find the ‘Telemetry’ section and select ‘Show More’.

Turn the FPS Counter to On.

After completing these steps, you’ll have a constant Frames-per-second counter ticking at the top right hand corner of your screen as you play. If your FPS drops at any point, the counter will reflect that, so it is the perfect tool to troubleshoot issues with your current FPS.

How to Increase FPS in Modern Warfare 3

Image Credit: Activision

Increasing your FPS isn’t as simple of a process, and is more of a trial-and-error situation. Luckily, there are some general tips we can give that will help increase the performance of any rig. Be sure to check the minimum requirements if you’re on the PC.

Upscaling/Sharpening

The options you have available in Modern Warfare 3 for Upscaling and Sharpening can have a positive effect on FPS, especially with the correct settings.

Boot up Modern Warfare 3.

Open the Settings.

Select the Graphics tab.

Slide over to the Quality tab.

Set you Upscaling/Sharpening to an unused method.

Click ‘Show More’ and set the Preset to ‘Performance’ (if available.)

Upscaling/Sharpening can be a tricky graphics setting to nail down, as it will have different effects on performance and image quality depending on your GPU. Those with Nvidia may want to try DLSS or DLAA. AMD users can try FSR 2.1 or 1.0. It will be a game of balancing until you find your FPS increasing.

Lower Texture Resolution

Toning down the Texture Resolution can be the remedy for your low FPS.

Boot up Modern Warfare 3.

Open the Settings.

Select the Graphics tab.

Switch to Quality and scroll down to Details & Textures.

Set Texture Resolution to Low/Very Low.

Depending on how critical your eyesight is, this change may be too jarring to stomach. However, it is the single most impactful change you can make on your hardware which can tank your FPS. Lowering Texture Resolution will reduce visual fidelity by a noticeable amount, but depending on your target FPS, it may just be worth it.

With that, you should know how to show FPS in Modern Warfare 3. Check out our other Call of Duty-related content below, where you can find guides, new, and updates to keep yourself in the loop.