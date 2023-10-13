Is Quick Fix Perk in Modern Warfare 3 Beta?

Out of all the perks in the Modern Warfare universe, the Quick Fix instantly became a fan-favorite thanks to its helpful regenerative features. However, now that the standard perk system has been changed through gear items, some wonder if Quick Fix is included in Modern Warfare 3 Beta. We’re here to explain whether or not this handy feature is available and what’s to come for the official launch.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Beta Quick Fix Availability, Explained

Currently, Modern Warfare 3 Beta does not have Quick Fix with its new perk system. We explored the available gear items, and none seemed to come close to its health regenerative features. In fact, none of the gloves, gear, or vests offer any health-based qualities. The only ones that relatively help with this mechanic are the reduced damage rates of the EOD Padding and Climbing Boots.

Although the Quick Fix isn’t available in the MW3 Beta, it could still arrive in the official release. A notable CoD content creator has also chimed in on this exclusion, indicating the Beta would be much better with this mechanic active.

Quick Fix would make the #MW3 beta a minimum 5x better. — Metaphor (@Metaaphor) October 13, 2023

Nevertheless, several players in the comments have stated that they don’t mind using stims to produce a similar effect, but some believe this interaction is fairly slow to implement. Other fans have also claimed that the health regenerative process, in general, takes much longer than previous versions. Twitter user HeyImVctr has given us an example of this slow rate, as they have difficulty getting back onto the battlefield.

just need faster regen

i feel like i should not have been this for for so long pic.twitter.com/s59dALPjiC — Victor 💕 (@HeyImVctr) October 13, 2023

With this in mind, we could potentially see an improvement on this front, given that many fans have taken issue with this feature. Hopefully, this will include the Quick Fix along with it, but it hasn’t been officially confirmed as of yet.

With this in mind, we could potentially see an improvement on this front, given that many fans have taken issue with this feature. Hopefully, this will include the Quick Fix along with it, but it hasn't been officially confirmed as of yet.