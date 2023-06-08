How To Unlock the ISO 45 SMG in Warzone 2 & MW2

Activision

Warzone 2 Season 4 is set to release on June 14, 2023. It’ll bring huge amounts of content to Warzone, DMZ and Modern Warfare 2. Among the additions is the brand new ISO 45 submachine gun, but how do you unlock it in MW2 and Warzone?

What is the ISO 45 SMG?

The ISO 45 SMG is one of four brand new weapons entering the fray with Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare 2 Season 04. It first appeared in Modern Warfare 2019 and returns in the sequel some four years later.

The other new weapons are the Tempus Razorback AR, the Tonfa melee weapon and a REDACTED shotgun that will drop with Season 4’s mid-season update.

It’s described in-game as: The ISO Platform’s answer to room clearing. This SMG dominates with a high fire rate and the stopping power of .45 Auto rounds.

We don’t quite know how it’ll perform in game, but we’re leaning towards it being a replacement for the Fennec .45 which, since dominating early seasons of the BR sequel, has been nerfed heavily. The emphasis on room-clearing certainly makes us think that it’ll be a fast-firing pocket-rocket that performs best at those ultra-close ranges. Presumably, it’ll be harder to control because of these strengths.

How To Unlock the ISO 45 SMG in Warzone & MW2

Like the Tempus Razorback, the ISO 45 is unlockable for free so long as players have the Season 4 Battle Pass. Specifically, it’s unlocked by ranking up the Battle Pass and claiming Battle Pass Sector D19.

Although we haven’t had a look at S4’s Battle Pass just yet, it seems that the ISO 45 will be unlocked at a slightly later stage to some BP weapons of old. D19 will likely not be all that close to the starting sector, so players will need to accumulate tokens to invest them and unlock the new weapon.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone will share a Battle Pass again, so you can unlock it whichever title you spend your time with. Once it’s unlocked, it’ll be available in Warzone and Modern Warfare 2.

That’s all there is to know about how to unlock the ISO 45 SMG in Warzone and Modern Warfare 2. Be sure to peruse the early Season 4 Patch Notes to read up on everything else Activision are set to release, or look at the related content below.

