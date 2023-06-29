How to Find & Kill Shadow Company Soldiers in Warzone DMZ

Activision

DMZ missions are often based around infiltrating an exclusion zone, eliminating targets, securing a high value item and extracting with it in your arsenal. Some objectives are much simpler. Here’s how to find and kill Shadow Company Soldiers in Warzone DMZ.

Warzone Season 4 brought many changes into DMZ, including a new Vondel environment and Phalanx Faction. It also reset players’ progress in DMZ and requires them to work their way back up to their previous point.

Some missions, particularly those in the White Lotus Faction, revolve around the Shadow Company. For example, one requires players to kill 5 Shadow Company soldiers and extract with a STB 556. Another asks players to extract with the Shadow Company Laptop.

The moniker may be what’s confusing people, but finding and killing Shadow Company soldiers is very very simple.

Shadow Company Soldier Locations in DMZ

Shadow Company is the mysterious unit that occupies Ashika Island. They’re a shadowy (pun intended) organization and not a lot is known about their lore and intentions. Chances are that if you kill an AI on Ashika Island, it’ll be a Shadow Company soldier.

As a result, to find and kill Shadow Company soldiers, players should just infil into Ashika Island and head to a busy POI. We recommend Tsuki Castle, the large building near the island’s center that’s reminiscent of the multiplayer map from 2009’s World at War.

The image above shows you the location itself, the image below gives you it’s location on Ashika Island. As a small Resurgence environment it should be easily reachable wherever you find yourself spawning.

Be warned, it’s a very busy POI so don’t charge in head first. Especially don’t charge in head first without sufficient armor, ammo and weapons.

We recommend approaching from the southwest. This’ll let you take one of the Castle’s tall towers and look down on its ground. From here, we were able to pick off the AI that patrol it with little to no hassle.

You’ll no you’re on the right lines and completing the objectives of your mission when it pops up at the side as you rack up your Shadow Company kills.

That’s all there is to know about finding and killing Shadow Company soldiers in Warzone DMZ. It’s simple by DMZ’s standards but can be tough if you’re a newer player and haven’t immersed yourself in the extraction mode previously. For everything else CoD, including the best DMZ loadouts in Season 4, stay with at Twinfinite.

