How To Complete Missile Transports Mission in Warzone DMZ

The Shadow Company Faction that dropped with Warzone Season 5 may only have two tiers for now, but it’s causing trouble for DMZ players trying to complete the missions and progress through the extraction mode. Here’s how to complete Missile Transports in Warzone DMZ.

Missile Transports DMZ Mission Guide

Tasks

Like most of DMZ’s missions, there are multiple objectives to complete in order to tick off Missile Transports and earn its rewards. The Missile Transports mission tasks are:

Locate the remaining missiles using the transportation plans from the Konni ship in one deployment. Take the two IR beacons from the Zaya Observatory dead drop and plant one near the first missile silo. Plant one IR beacon at the second missile silo.

Completing all three will earn you the ‘Through the Window’ Calling Card and 7,500 XP. Both are fairly typical for Tier 2 Missions and Warzone Season 5.

Missile Transportation Plans

The first thing players need to do is find the Missile Transportation Plans from the Konni ship. This is located southeast of Al Bagra Fortress in the far southeast of the Al Mazrah exclusion zone. It’s in map grid G8.

When you’ve located and reached the ship, players need to head up to its bridge tower at the southwest side. There are a lot of bots to combat on your way up, so take a strong armor vest and some healing items.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

At the top of the bridge tower, there’s a shelving unit. On one of the shelves, there’s a document labelled ‘Missile Transportation Plans’.

Reading the documents reveals the first missile silo is located in a cemetery. While it doesn’t state it specifically, that means players need to head off to the Al Sammah Cemetery. There’s something else to do first, though.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Zaya Observatory Dead Drop

Players need to go to the Observatory’s Dead Drop in order to pick up the two IR Beacons. They’ve featured in objectives previously, like the Lookout mission.

The dumpster is located to the northeast of the Observatory POI, in map grid F5.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

It’s in between a trio of buildings and, again, surrounded by a fair few enemies. Approaching from the south is probably best to minimize your gunfights. Simply open the dumpster and collect the two Beacons.

Al Sammah Cemetery Missile Silo

Next, it’s over to the cemetery in Al Mazrah’s midwest. The missile silo is located in the center of the cemetery, in map grid D7. The image below shows its location on the Al Mazrah map and how the Silo looks in game.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Simply approach it and use your interact key to plant the first IR Beacon. After that, you’ll see another document floating above the silo, surrounded by a blue light. They’re the instructions for the second silo.

Second Missile Silo

Unfortunately, the second silo location varies. Acquire the document and read it to know where you need to head.

In our case, we were told to head to somewhere between Ahkdar Village and north of Al Bagra Fortress.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

It was pretty easy to locate when we headed over, with the silo almost identical to the one that’s in the fixed location in the cemetery.

Just head up to it and interact, placing the second Beacon and completing the Missile Transports mission. The rewards will be yours when you're back at the DMZ lobby.